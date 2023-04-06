Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.10 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Rashad Butler

Summary:

Warren McClendon does a good job of adjusting his hands when engaged but can do a better job of adjusting his feet. In some games, his base narrows and in others, it widens, resulting in a lack of balance. He was asked to do some pulling but struggled to lock onto defenders in space. McClendon has active eyes to pick up loopers and blocking angles. He needs to add mass whether he stays at tackle or slides inside to guard.

Strengths:

Does a good job of blocking angles and sealing run lanes

Active eyes

Good lateral quickness to cut off inside counters

Does a good job of adjusting his hands when engaged

Weaknesses: