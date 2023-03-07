Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 94.40 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Von Miller

Strengths:

A five-star from outside Atlanta, Will Anderson Jr. has been as good as -- and maybe better than -- advertised since arriving in Tuscaloosa. In the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, he had 98 hurries and 29 sacks, and those numbers underscore how dominant he was, at times. He's the best Alabama defender in the Nick Saban era and possibly the best Alabama defender in school history not named Derrick Thomas.

Weaknesses:

First-step quickness and bend around the edge flashes play after play

Surprising power and the ability to win consistently with hands on his way to the QB

Comparable to Von Miller in size and twitch; both are around 6-3, 245, which is undersized by NFL edge rusher standards, but they play much bigger than that

Great teammate, even better person

Accolades: