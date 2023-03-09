Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.42 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Arnold Ebiketie

Summary:

Will McDonald IV is a long, sleek, slippery rusher who played in a unique defense in college (lots of three-man fronts). He got to rush from a normal EDGE alignment much less than most prospects. He has impressive length and slightly above-average pass-rush move collection. He has fluid athleticism with just enough burst to threaten the outside shoulder of the OT. He knows how to get skinny through a gap and turns his shoulders well to squeeze through or make himself a smaller target for blockers. He looks stiff on his outside speed rush at times but also has rushes on film where he tightly bends the corner. He's an older prospect who may have already reached his ceiling. His floor is higher than his upside, and while he did play inside often in college, I would love to see him as a straight-up EDGE in the NFL.

Strengths:

Flashes of bend are elite

Serious length, which gives him huge advantage at point of attack

Smooth athleticism allows him to glide all over the field

Good pass-rush moves, knows how to get skinny through a gap

Weaknesses: