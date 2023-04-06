Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.73 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Foster Moreau
Summary:
Foster Moreau is an insane athlete who looks to still be growing into his body. He's nowhere near a finished product, but he's a huge upside-type player who doesn't yet offer much as a blocker.
Strengths:
- Huge catch radius, high-end athlete
- Fluid in movements when in route; can sink hips, get in/out of breaks and create separation with long legs
- Is an enormous downfield target; can set up S/LB types and win with leverage at stem to create separation
Weaknesses:
- Will be 24 in June 2023
- Penn State transfer who had three catches from 2018-20
- Had surgery after late-October injury (undisclosed) that ended his season
- Doesn't offer much as a blocker