Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.73 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Foster Moreau

Summary:

Foster Moreau is an insane athlete who looks to still be growing into his body. He's nowhere near a finished product, but he's a huge upside-type player who doesn't yet offer much as a blocker.

Strengths:

  • Huge catch radius, high-end athlete
  • Fluid in movements when in route; can sink hips, get in/out of breaks and create separation with long legs
  • Is an enormous downfield target; can set up S/LB types and win with leverage at stem to create separation

Weaknesses:

  • Will be 24 in June 2023
  • Penn State transfer who had three catches from 2018-20
  • Had surgery after late-October injury (undisclosed) that ended his season
  • Doesn't offer much as a blocker