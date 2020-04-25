2020 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every fifth-round selection
Chris Trapasso grades the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft
Want to know what I think of every pick made in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft? You can follow along throughout the day Saturday as I grade all the Round 5 picks below. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades. You can keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
147. Bengals: EDGE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
Grade: A-. Lead pipes for hands, and he uses them extremely well. Big, thick, power edge rusher. Low-level athlete. But will set a strong edge and beat NFL blockers with his hand work. Smart for Bengals to inject some youth to that position.
148. Seahawks: EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse
Grade: B-. Second-round flashes as a pass rusher with burst/bend/pass-rush moves yet runs hot and cold in all those areas. Average combine testing. Nice stand up rushing option in Seattle. Needed to address this position.
149. Colts: G Danny Pinter, Ball State
Grade: A-. Supreme athlete who played tackle in college. Bound for guard in NFL. Stellar balance, lateral recovery against inside moves. Needs to get stronger. Colts continue to strengthen their elite offensive line.
150. Giants: OL Shane Lemeiux, Oregon
Grade: B-. More OL beef for the Giants. Lemieux won't get you into trouble but unlikely to be a star. Average athletic gifts. Super experienced. Advanced combo blocker. Twitch pushed the limit by quick penetrators.
151. Chargers: WR Joe Reed, Virginia
Grade: A. Glorious selection here for Chargers. Reed is a low center-of-gravity, YAC-monster with deceptive long speed. QB's best friend underneath. Flashes as high-pointer. Not a super separator. Fills a need for Los Angeles too.
152. Panthers: S Kenny Robinson, West Virginia
Grade: B+. Flashed deep middle range at WVU before leaving the school. Love the length and athletic gifts. Panthers going with a full defensive draft?
153. 49ers: OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
Grade: C-. San Francisco thinking long-term on OL. McKivitz is experienced with good size, yet is low-level athletically and not a true people-mover in the run game.
154. Dolphins: DL Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
Grade: C+. Legitimately versatile trench player with flashes of heavy, effective hands. But not a master beating blockers that way. Width and length to set a strong edge. Active run defender.
155. Bears: EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
Grade: C+. Moments of unreal flattening ability for his large, well-built frame. Doesn't bend like that on regular basis. Real pop in his punch. Gets stuck to blocks somewhat often. Good developmental prospect behind Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn.
156. 49ers: C Keith Ismael, SDSU
Grade: C+. Explosion-based, move center. Problems laterally sliding but can get across gaps in run game. Needs a lot more sand in his pants. Good that Redskins addressed interior of the offensive line.
157. Jaguars: S Daniel Thomas, Auburn
Grade: C-. Dynamic acceleration for bigger strong safety type. Good speed too. Hip flips are slow in coverage. Tackling reliability leaves a little to be desired. As does his motor.
158. Jets: CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
Grade: A. Had Hall left for the NFL last year, at worst would've been second-round pick. Length for days, high-level instincts. Average athlete with good, not great speed. Ultra-disruptive on the outside. Jets get much-needed CB help.
159. Patriots: K Justin Rohrwasser, Marshall
Grade: F. Made over 85% of his kicks in 2019 including 2-2 on 50-plus kicks. But this is much too early for a kicker.
160. Browns: C Nick Harris, Washington
Grade: B-. Browns don't need a center, but Harris has elite short-area quickness. Really lacks length and anchoring power. Very experienced and good in zone-blocking scheme. Logical scheme fit with Kevin Stefanski.
161. Buccaneers: WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
Grade: A-. Embarrassment of riches at offensive skill positions for Tampa. Unreal value with Johnson. Good-sized slot extraordinaire. Wiggle to beat press. A running back after the catch. Great ball skills in contested-catch situations. Easy drops are an issue.
162. Redskins: LB/S Khaleke Hudson, Washington
Grade: C-. Hudson is ultra-versatile yet never grew from his stellar sophomore season. Incredibly thick second-level defender. Speed and overall athleticism are major question marks. Movable chess piece. Love him as a blitzer.
163. Bears: CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern
Grade: C. Been on the draft radar for years because of his production at Georgia Southern. Jack of all trades but lacking a way to dominate. Adequate CB depth for Chicago.
164. Dolphins: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
Grade: A+. Weaver can beat offensive tackles in a variety of ways. Pass-rushing moves. Bend to the quarterback. Some speed to power. Good, not great burst. Bend and flattening ability is outstanding. Ridiculous value at premium position.
165. Jaguars: WR Collin Johnson, Texas
Grade: C+. Tall, high-point specialist. Has problems separating and never improved through his collegiate career. Will work well in back-shoulder game with Gardner Minshew.
166. Lions: WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
Grade: B+. Cephus is a battler in traffic and plays faster than his timed speed. Thick body. Could even be a big slot in the NFL. Not a separator. Quality depth for Lions at WR.
167. Bills: QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
Grade: B+. With Matt Barkley in the final year of his contract, Bills were quietly in the backup QB market. Like Barkley, Fromm wins with anticipation but has weak arm. Good pocket presence and plenty of big-game experience.
168. Eagles: WR John Hightower, Boise State
Grade: A. Hightower is a freaky speedster with nice size but a lanky frame. Deceptive wiggle after the catch. Get him on the vertical route tree and watch out. Awesome value and Eagles loading up with speed at WR for Carson Wentz.
169. Vikings: CB Harrison Hand, Temple
Grade: B-. Ultra-quick, no-hesitation CB. Will be overmatched by bigger receivers in the NFL. Athleticism is there. Will find the football with good regularity. Vikings reconstruction of the secondary continues.
170. Ravens: DT Broderick Washington, Texas Tech
Grade: D+. Washington is an explosive, big body. It'll just be really hard for him to see the field on Baltimore's roster given the amount of defensive linemen they have.
171. Texans: WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island
Grade: B. Coulter is a size/speed specimen with flashes of rebounding ability down the field. Routes are good but won't consistently create separation. Big competition jump upcoming. Texans get size at receiver spot, and his style fits Deshaun Watson's tendency to let it rip deep.
172. Lions: RB Jason Huntley, New Mexico St.
Grade: D+. Huntley has major juice down the field but is very small-framed. Second RB pick for Detroit in already jam-packed RB room. Weird.
173. Bears: WR Darnell Mooney, Tulane
Grade: A. Mooney is a Tyler Lockett type of small WR with burner speed, nice twitch and awesome contested-catch skill. Not fun to see in space for defenders. Quality depth for Chicago.
174. Titans: DL Larrell Murchison, NC State
Grade: C. Never complacent run-stopping specialist with some juice to penetrate a gap as a rusher. Some hand work. But not awesome in that area. Good interior DL depth for Tennessee.
175. Packers: Kamal Martin, Minnesota
Grade: D+. Martin looks the part of a modern-day NFL player because of his high-cut frame. But he lacks athletically and is a liability in coverage. Good hitter if kept between the tackles.
176. Vikings: WR KJ Osborn, Miami
Grade: C+. Osborn has deceptive long speed to really stretch the field, tracks it well, and can be dangerous after the catch. Some questions about his route-running intricacy. Like the depth addition for Vikings at this position.
177. Chiefs: EDGE Mike Danna, Michigan
Grade: C. One year at Michigan was underwhelming but looked like a quality power rusher at Central Michigan before that. Long limbs with chiseled frame. Bend isn't really there or are his pass-rushing moves. Chiefs need edge-rushing depth.
178. Broncos: LB Justin Strnad, Wake Forest
Grade: C+. Denver needed LB and waited to pick one. Strnad has a modern-day LB body and range. Not quick reading his keys which makes him play slower than his athleticism. Good, not great in coverage. Nice pairing with Josey Jewell and Todd Davis.
179. Cowboys: EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah
Grade: Has a reasonable chance to be the steal of Day 3. Anae has NFL-veteran pass-rushing moves and sets a rock-solid edge. Instincts allow him to play quicker than his below-average athleticism. Strong with NFL body.
