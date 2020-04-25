2020 NFL Draft: Grades and full analysis for every second-round selection

Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 2 picks from Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the night to get the latest grades from Day 3. You can also keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

33. Bengals: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Grade: A+. Bengals get the premier rebounder in the class. Separation good enough. Deceptive after the catch. Gigantic catch radius. Perfect apprentice to A.J. Green.

34. Colts: WR Michael Pittman, USC

Grade: B+. Great size and length. Polished, complete game but lacks trump card. Plays to his size. Ideal complement to T.Y. Hilton.

35. Lions: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

Grade: C+. Swift ran through huge lanes at Georgia. Elusiveness lacking. Thick frame with speed. Premier receiving RB in the class.

36. Giants: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Grade: A. McKinney does it all at safety. Active, reliable tackler. Range and ball skills in coverage. QB of the defense. Big boost for Giants defense.

37. Patriots: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Grade: A. Dugger is an old prospect but ultra-versatile and a freak athlete. Perfect type of defender for Bill Belichick. Think Patrick Chung 2.0. Ridiculous range in run support. Playmaker in coverage.

38. Panthers: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State



Grade: A. Outstanding size, length, and strength. Three-down defensive end. Ascending pass-rush move arsenal. Solid athlete. Some bend too. Fun pairing with Brian Burns in Carolina.

39. Dolphins: OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette

Grade: B-. Hunt gives Miami guard/tackle versatility. Road-grader with brute strength and solid movement skills. Susceptible to counters at times but can recovery. Smart for Dolphins to build the offensive line.

40. Texans: DT Ross Blacklock, TCU



Grade: A-. Crazy first-step quickness. True penetrating DT. Some hand use but must improve there and in strength department. Much-needed addition in interior of the defensive line.

41. Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Grade: A-. Best RB in the class. On par with Nick Chubb-Saquon Barkley athleticism, natural running skill spectrum. Complete package. Breakaway speed. Will thrive behind Colts offensive line. But is RB a big need for Colts?

42. Jaguars: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado



Grade: A-. Ridiculous YAC. Horse in the open field. Explosive. Good, not great routes. Tracks it well deep. Injury concerns. BPA over need here for Jacksonville.

43. Bears: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Grade: C-. Bears have a myriad of TEs, so this is a puzzling pick. Huge target. Great on-field linear speed. Some blocking. Moose in the open field. Will struggle to separate.

44. Browns: S Grant Delpit, LSU

Grade: A-. First-round talent. Tackling issues. But intimidating size. Instincts and ball skills in coverage. Great value for team that needed safety help.

45. Buccaneers: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Grade: A-. Range for days from center field. Crazy route-recognition skills. Flies downhill in run support. Reliable tackler. Just one year of elite production. Buccaneers really needed difference-maker on back end.

46. Broncos: WR KJ Hamler, Penn State

Grade: C+. Broncos loading up at WR. Super explosive. Loose hips. Good, not great YAC. Fights the football as it's arriving. Building around Lock makes sense, but this is a weird pick because of other needs.

47. Falcons: DT Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Grade: B-. DE to DT conversion. Heavy hands. Power for days. Good burst for his size. Major hustle player. Traits are there. Just wonder about playing new position in NFL.

48. Seahawks: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Grade: C+. Seahawks needed more EDGE help and Taylor has first-round flashes because of his burst and pass-rush plan. Thick, long frame. Good power too. Just can disappear for long stretches. Early for him.

49. Steelers: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Grade: B. Freaky size and combine but doesn't play to his speed. Will struggle to separate. Aggressive, at times dominant rebounder who will box out downfield. Positional versatility. Adds size element to Steelers receiver group.

50. Bears: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Grade: A. Johnson is rock solid across the board. Man, zone, instincts, physicality at the line. Twitch is outstanding. Good ball skills. Chicago quietly needed some cornerback help.

51. Cowboys: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Grade: B+. Diggs has dominant press man traits. Suffocating at the line because of his size and physical nature. Long speed is a question. As is his ability to find the ball. Good, not great twitch. Addressed big need for Dallas.

52. Rams: RB Cam Akers, Florida State

Grade: B. Another Day 2 pick on a RB. But Akers is the most naturally elusive RB in the class. Home-run hitting speed. Low center of gravity. Great contact balance. Just bigger needs for Los Angeles.

53. Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama

Grade: C+. Hurts is a new-age QB. Improving as a passer but still has a ways to go. Arm strength is an issue. RB as a scrambler. Love the accuracy. Strange pick with Carson Wentz entrenched as starter.

54. Bills: EDGE AJ Epenesa, Iowa

Grade: A. Intimidating size and length. Stellar hand-work. Stud run stopper. Power player. Legit DE/DT versatility. Average athlete for DE spot. High-end athlete for DT spot. Bills needed more youth at DE.

55. Ravens: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Grade: C+. Dobbins does everything well. Not special in any area. Low center of gravity. Not overly elusive. Good strength. Think Chris Carson. Workhorse. Baltimore needed RB depth but not biggest need. Loaded RB room.

56. Dolphins: DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Grade: D+. Davis is scary big and long on the defensive line and is a stellar run stopper. But has very minimal pass-rushing prowess. No legit burst. Doesn't play with pass-rush plans. Strange pick.

57. Rams: WR Van Jefferson, Florida

Grade: B-. Veteran-like releases against press and as a route runner. Good, not great size. Minimal YAC. Good idea for Rams to build out the receiver group for Jared Goff.

58. Vikings: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Grade: A-. Perfect fit in Vikings zone-blocking scheme because of his high-level short-area athleticism. Stellar pass-blocking technician. Needs to get stronger. Fills major need too.

59. Jets: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Grade: A. Jets go WR after OT in Round 1. Mims aced the pre-draft process. Best combine performance among WRs. Circus-grab specialist. Serious speed. Good YAC. More of a linear athlete than super twitchy. Physical blocker. Great addition for Sam Darnold.

60. Patriots: LB Josh Uche, Michigan

Grade: A. Uche is ultra-versatile. Ranges sideline-to-sideline as off-ball linebacker then really flashes as edge rusher with acceleration, speed-to-power, and awesome inside counter. Explosive. Patriots needed more juice on the outside. Nice young pairing with Chase Winovich.

61. Titans: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Grade: A. Unreal he was still available. Routinely finds the football. Zone or mirroring in man. Ultra-twitchy. Crazy instincts. Great long speed too. Checks all the boxes on the field. A tad small. Smart for Tennessee to keep building the secondary.

62. Packers: RB AJ Dillon, Boston College

Grade: C+. Explosive train. Insane contact balance. Just enough wiggle to make one defender miss on a run. Running style could shorten his NFL career. Maybe Aaron Jones insurance?

63. Chiefs: LB Willie Gay, Mississippi St.

Grade: A-. Missile on the field. Serious range. No hesitation to his game. And he flashes big-play ability in coverage too. Gives the Chiefs the type of linebacker their defense desperately needed.

64. Panthers: S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Grade: A. Panthers defensive reconstruction continues. Chinn is Isaiah Simmons-lite, and he might be more twitchy. Do-everything safety/linebacker with made-in-lab type athleticism. Will help Carolina's defense in many ways.