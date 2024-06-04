Mandatory minicamps are underway around the NFL, with teams transitioning from voluntary to required offseason work in the lead-up to the 2024 campaign. But just because practices are mandatory doesn't mean all players show up. This, after all, is the time of year when high-profile contract negotiations can really heat up. So here's a roundup of notable names to attend or skip this week's activities:

Notable names absent

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 181 REC 135 REC YDs 1749 REC TD 12 FL 2 View Profile

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb skipped the team's OTAs and isn't present for Day 1 of Dallas' mandatory minicamp, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Tuesday, as the superstar reportedly seeks a new deal. The three-time Pro Bowler, who led the NFL in catches in 2023, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, due close to $18 million in 2024 under a fifth-year option. He is subject to be fined $16,953 for missing the first day of minicamp, $33,908 for Wednesday and $50,855 if minicamp extends to Thursday, as the Dallas Morning News reports.

New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick technically won't face fines until the Jets kick off mandatory minicamp later this month, but he's yet to partake in any voluntary workouts. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters this week he's had no communication with the former Philadelphia Eagles star, who's entering a contract year after arriving via trade.

Notable names in attendance

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 69.3 YDs 4624 TD 29 INT 14 YD/Att 8.26 View Profile

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was present for the start of minicamp despite occasional absences from voluntary workouts. The 2023 Pro Bowler, who led the NFL in passing yards, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, due more than $23 million in 2024 under a fifth-year option.

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 272 Yds 1459 TD 14 FL 2 View Profile

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey attended the start of minicamp despite missing voluntary workouts earlier this offseason. The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year is the NFL's highest-paid running back, signed through 2025, but could be seeking a raise.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 171 REC 119 REC YDs 1799 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill joined Tagovailoa as a participant at minicamp, one day after his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, hinted the eight-time Pro Bowler is seeking a raise. Hill just signed a four-year, $120 million deal with Miami in 2022, but the receiver market has shifted drastically since then.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons attended the start of camp amid speculation he might hold out in an effort to land a long-term contract. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is signed through 2025, due just $5.4 million in 2024, but is also eligible for a new deal.