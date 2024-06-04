Getty Images

Mandatory minicamps are underway around the NFL, with teams transitioning from voluntary to required offseason work in the lead-up to the 2024 campaign. But just because practices are mandatory doesn't mean all players show up. This, after all, is the time of year when high-profile contract negotiations can really heat up. So here's a roundup of notable names to attend or skip this week's activities:

Notable names absent

player headshot
CeeDee Lamb
DAL • WR • #88
TAR181
REC135
REC YDs1749
REC TD12
FL2
View Profile

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb skipped the team's OTAs and isn't present for Day 1 of Dallas' mandatory minicamp, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Tuesday, as the superstar reportedly seeks a new deal. The three-time Pro Bowler, who led the NFL in catches in 2023, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, due close to $18 million in 2024 under a fifth-year option. He is subject to be fined $16,953 for missing the first day of minicamp, $33,908 for Wednesday and $50,855 if minicamp extends to Thursday, as the Dallas Morning News reports.

player headshot
Haason Reddick
NYJ • OLB • #7
View Profile

New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick technically won't face fines until the Jets kick off mandatory minicamp later this month, but he's yet to partake in any voluntary workouts. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters this week he's had no communication with the former Philadelphia Eagles star, who's entering a contract year after arriving via trade.

Notable names in attendance

player headshot
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA • QB • #1
CMP%69.3
YDs4624
TD29
INT14
YD/Att8.26
View Profile

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was present for the start of minicamp despite occasional absences from voluntary workouts. The 2023 Pro Bowler, who led the NFL in passing yards, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, due more than $23 million in 2024 under a fifth-year option.

player headshot
Christian McCaffrey
SF • RB • #23
Att272
Yds1459
TD14
FL2
View Profile

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey attended the start of minicamp despite missing voluntary workouts earlier this offseason. The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year is the NFL's highest-paid running back, signed through 2025, but could be seeking a raise.

player headshot
Tyreek Hill
MIA • WR • #10
TAR171
REC119
REC YDs1799
REC TD13
FL1
View Profile

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill joined Tagovailoa as a participant at minicamp, one day after his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, hinted the eight-time Pro Bowler is seeking a raise. Hill just signed a four-year, $120 million deal with Miami in 2022, but the receiver market has shifted drastically since then.

player headshot
Micah Parsons
DAL • LB • #11
View Profile

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons attended the start of camp amid speculation he might hold out in an effort to land a long-term contract. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is signed through 2025, due just $5.4 million in 2024, but is also eligible for a new deal. 