While it didn't lead to a spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster, Tim Patrick's successful comeback from injury has led to him getting another opportunity rather quickly. Patrick, released by the Broncos on Tuesday as part of the player cuts to get roster down to 53, is expected to join the Detroit Lions' practice squad with the plan to work his way onto the active roster, according to ESPN.

Patrick, 28, missed the last two seasons after tearing his ACL in August of 2022 and his Achilles in July of 2023. Despite those injuries, Patrick worked his way back and looked good in the preseason. He caught each of his five targets, including a touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

"Obviously, I'm happy," Patrick recently said when asked about his successful preseason. "I have a higher standard for myself. I'm not just trying to be a feel-good story. It's a step in the right direction, but you guys haven't seen anything yet. Once I get these camp legs to go away, I'll be way better."

A former undrafted rookie, Patrick enjoyed a productive four-year run in Denver prior to getting injured. From 2018-21, he caught 143 passes for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Patrick averaged 53 receptions for 738 yards per year in addition to his 11 touchdown catches over that span.

In Detroit, Patrick will join a talented Lions offense led by All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, quarterback Jared Goff, running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow. The Lions are hoping to finish this job in 2024 after coming up just short of advancing to the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2023.