1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Setting the Ravens record for single-season passing scores (37) is one thing; doing it in a pivotal rematch with the rival Steelers is another. This man is a walking highlight reel, effortlessly electric as both a tight-window thrower and play-extending speedster. His magical physical gifts are fully paired with smart, efficient and authoritative play. He's back in the MVP conversation (again). (+1)

2 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

If the Bengals sneak into the playoffs after an ugly start to the season, it will be almost exclusively thanks to his unbreakable downfield connection with Ja'Marr Chase, a touchdown machine. (+1)

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Allen gets the job done however he can. The one worry about his Superman tendencies is durability; he's now banged up both arms/hands during his otherwise dynamic MVP bid. (-2)

4 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

The battle-tested vet has seen his touchdown total increase in each of his seasons with Detroit. The talent around him is immense, but he's grown with it, not only in efficiency but comfortability.

5 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Josh Jacobs' bruising run game may be the top ingredient for Matt LaFleur's January attack, but it's Love's live-wire arm that truly keeps defenses on their heels. He's just such a gifted thrower.

6 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

A last-minute upset of the Eagles has Rookie of the Year odds back on his side. Besides his silky-smooth mobility (700+ rush yards), his laser arm means Washington always has a chance. (+1)

7 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

Not even the biggest optimists in Minnesota could've foreseen 32 touchdown strikes from 2024 Darnold, who's exhibiting a fearless eye for downfield shots even in the face of pressure. (+1)

8 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

If Todd Bowles' Buccaneers defense had its typical fortitude, Mayfield might be among the NFC elite in the playoff picture. The guy's a warrior, now up to 60 touchdown throws since 2023. (+1)

9 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

While most of his first year under Jim Harbaugh has been methodical rather than splashy, he stepped up to stave off the rival Broncos in a recent must-win outing. Can he ascend again? (+1)

10 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Maybe "high ankle sprain" just means Mahomes is ready to find a new gear? Iffy to close the Chiefs' last one-score win, he was spry on his trademark scrambles to extend K.C.'s streak. (+1)

11 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

His approaching the top 10 speaks more to the middling nature of this year's second tier of passers. He's been scrappy when it counts; the challenge has been finding a high-scoring rhythm. (+3)

12 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Generally immune to the surrounding bumps and bruises of the 49ers early in 2024, Purdy's still scrappy and capable of elite efficiency. But he's repeatedly stalled when backed into a corner.

13 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

He isn't giving Denver the same volume of impact plays as fellow rookie Jayden Daniels in Washington, but his fluid legs and comfort with NFL speed has kept the Broncos relevant. (+3)

14 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB

The luster of his surprisingly sturdy takeover has faded a bit; it's probably not a coincidence he's lost the ball more trying to create something out of nothing without deep threat George Pickens. (-1)

15 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

A likable leader, Stroud showed in 2023 he can air it out with the best of them. This year has been trying, though, both as a decision-maker and alongside a severely hampered supporting cast.

16 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

You live by the Geno, you die by the Geno. His unceasing appetite for splash throws kept Seattle scrappy against the Vikings ... until it cost his team as well. He's now at 17 scores to 15 picks. (+1)

17 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

He did just enough to outlast the 49ers and get Miami back in the win column, and remains one of the game's most accurate (73.7% completion). The challenge: Shining when it really matters. (+3)

18 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Like most rookie quarterbacks, he's still developing a feel for controlling the ball situationally. But he's got the touch, the legs and the charisma, as evidenced in a valiant effort against the Bills. (+3)

19 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

He's now thrown 10 scores and zero picks in his last five, upping his chemistry with Keenan Allen. He's got astounding elusiveness. If only he and the Bears could also start a game in rhythm. (+3)

20 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Few quarterbacks have seen such an uptick in confidence, composure and general feel for the game over the course of the season. His touch in the face of pressure is an asset in Carolina. (+3)

21 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Fighting to clear 200 passing yards (again) in a defeat to the Panthers, the former No. 1 pick can extend plays well, but he's now missed the playoffs entirely in five of his six NFL seasons. (-2)

22 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

Rodgers has quietly boosted his numbers thanks to a stretch of interception-free outings, but the Jets have remained totally scattershot. Will he run it back for his age-42 season is the question. (-2)

The rookie didn't have a debut for the ages on the stat sheet, but his poise in place of Kirk Cousins translated in a blowout victory, giving Falcons fans legitimate hope for a last-gasp playoff push. (+1)

24 Cooper Rush Dallas Cowboys QB

The Cowboys defense may have bailed out Mike McCarthy late against the Buccaneers for a Week 16 upset, but Rush started the party by feeding CeeDee Lamb his requisite deep shots. (+1)

25 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB

The Colts often fare better when Richardson leans almost exclusively into his supersized rushing talents. An indictment of his passing progress? A celebration of his athleticism? Or both? (+1)

26 Kenny Pickett Philadelphia Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts is one tough customer, but a concussion has his status in question. Pickett's accuracy was so-so in relief in Week 16, but he's got the wherewithal and offensive help to muster a "W."

27 Aidan O'Connell Las Vegas Raiders QB

It wasn't always pretty, but his composure in the pocket against the Jaguars helped the Raiders halt a 10-game skid. At this point, he's probably auditioning to compete for the No. 2 job in 2025. (+2)

28 Mac Jones Jacksonville Jaguars QB

With Trevor Lawrence sidelined until 2025, Jones at least didn't throw a pick on Sunday, his fifth straight start. Airing it out to Brian Thomas Jr. helped. Still, he's now 1-4 as the fill-in. (+3)

29 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB

Pressed into action with Derek Carr out indefinitely, the rookie has some flair to his game, making him a solid prospect for the future. The Saints as a whole just badly need a makeover. (-2)

30 Mason Rudolph Tennessee Titans QB

When the Titans turned to Rudolph in place of the reckless Will Levis, they probably didn't envision a three-interception performance right out of the gate. It's been that kind of run in Tennessee. (-2)

31 Drew Lock New York Giants QB

It's unclear at any given time whether the Giants are actively or unintentionally angling for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Lock's pair of Week 16 pick sixes certainly aided the cause.

32 Dorian Thompson-Robinson Cleveland Browns QB