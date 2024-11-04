Another Sunday, another full week of NFL action nearly in the books. And Week 9 had its fair share of drama, from the Dallas Cowboys dropping two games below .500 and the New Orleans Saints falling for the seventh consecutive matchup to the Detroit Lions retaining a firm grip on the NFC North.

Here are some of Sunday's biggest winners and losers:

Winner: Derrick Henry's MVP odds

Quarterbacks are always going to get more love for the NFL's top honor, but the Baltimore Ravens running back remained a powerhouse in his club's rout of the Denver Broncos, breaking 100 yards to eclipse 1,000 on the season. With eight games to go, a second career 2,000-yard campaign isn't impossible.

Loser: The Cowboys' season

Never say never, but failing to top Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday dropped Dallas to 3-5 in an NFC East featuring two actual contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Worse yet, an increasingly dejected Dak Prescott is now banged up with a pulled hamstring.

The Carolina Panthers upset the New Orleans Saints behind the power of Hubbard's legs, which produced two touchdowns. And the veteran running back has quietly been the steadiest playmaker for an otherwise dismal Panthers offense. Due for 2025 free agency, he's on pace for career marks as their workhorse.

Loser: The Dolphins defense

Tua Tagovailoa's first two games back from injury have been cool and efficient. Miami, however, is now 0-2 since he reclaimed quarterbacking duties, with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's unit failing to get adequate pressure, or tight coverage, against Kyler Murray and Josh Allen in successive defeats.

Winner: The Lions' NFC North lead

Jordan Love suited up for the Packers, but it hardly mattered, as the gunslinger gifted Detroit a pick six. Meanwhile, Jared Goff remained ultra sharp as Ben Johnson's point guard, hitting Amon-Ra St. Brown for a beautiful sideline score. It's been apparent for weeks, but the Lions might be the class of the league.

A week after Jayden Daniels upstaged him with a walk-off Hail Mary that robbed the Chicago Bears of a last-minute victory, the No. 1 overall draft pick had lots of trouble finding a rhythm against a previously iffy Jonathan Gannon defense, then limped off the field as the Arizona Cardinals secured a big victory.

Winner: The Eagles' offensive talent

Nick Sirianni had another bout of questionable decisions, but his star power showed up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jalen Hurts once again had a crisp and agile performance, Saquon Barkley ran wild, and DeVonta Smith had one of the most athletic end-zone grabs of the year to lift the Birds to 6-2.