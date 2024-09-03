The preseason is over, which means fans and bettors are turning their attention to the 2024 NFL regular season. Two-time defending champion Kansas City opens the season against Baltimore in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship, when the Chiefs picked up a win in a low-scoring affair. They are 3-point home favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds, but Baltimore will be motivated to avenge last year's loss. The Chiefs were upset by the Lions in last season's NFL Kickoff Game, so should you fade Kansas City with your Week 1 NFL parlay picks?

There are thrilling NFL matchups throughout the Week 1 NFL schedule, which concludes on Monday Night Football when the 49ers host the Jets. New York has quarterback Aaron Rodgers back from a season-ending injury, but San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the Week 1 NFL spreads. Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Detroit Lions (-3.5) to cover at home against the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions enter the season with the fourth-best Super Bowl odds following their trip to the NFC Championship game last season. They beat the Rams in a 24-23 final during the wild-card round, and they should be even better to open the 2024 campaign.

Quarterback Jared Goff leads a loaded offense that includes wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta, along with a two-headed running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. They are facing a Rams defense that lost future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald to retirement in the offseason, which will make it even more difficult for them to slow down Detroit. SportsLine's model has Detroit scoring more than 30 points in this game, helping the Lions cover the spread in almost 60% of the latest simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

