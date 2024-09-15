Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a strong performance in a narrow loss at Kansas City in Week 1, throwing for 273 yards while rushing for another 122. He completed 26 of 41 passes while also rushing a team-high 16 times, and that volume paid off for anyone who backed him with their NFL prop bets. Jackson has a softer matchup during the Week 2 NFL schedule, as the Raiders struggled to slow down opposing rushing attacks last season. His over/under for rushing yards is 48.5 in the Week 2 NFL player props, but running back Derrick Henry could siphon some of those touches from Jackson.

Meanwhile, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will both try to bounce back from lackluster Week 1 performances. Rodgers has a passing yards over/under of 227.5 against the Titans, while Kelce has a receiving yards total of 50.5 against the Bengals. Which Week 2 NFL prop picks should you target for the league's top players? Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or player prop bets, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in several confident NFL best bets for Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Week 2 predictions for Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson

For Week 2, one of the model's top NFL prop picks is Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers going under 227.5 passing yards against the Titans. Rodgers went over 300 passing yards in his first three games against Tennessee early in his career, but he was held under 235 passing yards in the last two meetings. He finished with 227 yards in the most recent meeting (2022), and now he is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury.

Rodgers completed just 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards against San Francisco in Week 1, and he is having to go on the road for the second week in a row. Tennessee's defense did its part in its season opener, holding Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to just 93 passing yards. Rodgers finished with less than 227.5 passing yards in nine of his final 13 games in 2022, and the model has him finishing with 217 yards in the latest simulations for Week 1. See the model's other Week 2 NFL prop picks for Rodgers, Kelce and Jackson right here.

How to make Week 2 NFL player prop picks

The model has also locked in confident NFL prop bets for Kelce and Jackson. You can bet those props individually, or three-leg parlay for those prop bets pays more than 6-1. You can only see what it is, and get the rest of the model's picks, here.

What are the top NFL Week 2 prop picks for Rodgers, Kelce and Jackson, and what three-leg parlay pays more than 6-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL prop picks and predictions from the SportsLine simulation model that is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.