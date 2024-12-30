Only one game remains until the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season, and then it's time for the playoffs. Only one day also remains until New Year's Eve and the dawn of 2025. Some teams have already turned their gazes to next year, anxious to rebuild in the offseason. Others are hoping to reach the promised land in the playoffs that unfold to kick off the next page of the calendar.

As such, we've identified one potential New Year's resolution for each of the league's 32 clubs:

Don't be scared of quarterback competition. Kyler Murray is under contract, but he's failed to finish a season healthy and/or playoff bound in five of six NFL seasons. The passing game is too erratic.

Go all in on Michael Penix Jr. In a sense, they've already done this by permanently benching Kirk Cousins. Reallocating Cousins funds toward upgrades around the young quarterback comes next.

Lean into the run. Lamar Jackson is enjoying the finest aerial production of his star-studded career, but their bread and butter remains their ability to outrace and outlast opponents with their ground game.

Don't be afraid to use James Cook. Josh Allen playing Superman is usually what propels this team, but with a hurting left hand, he could benefit from even more usage of the team's speedy No. 1 back.

Build around Bryce Young, for real this time. Adding Diontae Johnson in a scraps-for-scraps trade didn't pan out in the long run. They need to get the young signal-caller some actual perimeter weapons.

Start fresh in the trenches. Between D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze, etc., they aren't lacking for skill players. But Caleb Williams needs protection, above all. The kid has "it." He just needs to be upright.

Consider a bold coaching change. Zac Taylor's resume includes some illustrious high marks. His Bengals also dig themselves into too many holes. Lou Anarumo's defense may also need a facelift.

Replace Deshaun Watson. Obviously they can't fully escape the ailing quarterback's contract just yet, but they also cannot operate as if he's the present or future under center. It's past time for real change.

Don't be swayed too much by the past. In other words, yes, it's OK to respect Mike McCarthy's resume. But the lame-duck coach has also struggled to muster creativity when his top weapons are unavailable.

Prioritize new pass catchers. Bo Nix has shown more than enough to warrant added investment under center. After dealing Jerry Jeudy this year, it's time for Sean Payton to replenish the cupboard out wide.

Stay aggressive. It's what Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson do. But they'll be pressed to stick to their situational tendencies in a pivotal matchup with a complete Minnesota Vikings team before the playoffs.

Strengthen the perimeters. This is more geared toward the offseason, but the brittleness of the wide receiver group and secondary showed in Green Bay's second loss to Minnesota ahead of the playoffs.

Fix the front. C.J. Stroud's accuracy, touch and comfortability have all regressed. But he's also rushed his process behind a shoddy, streaky line. Pass-catching depth would also help, but the trenches are vital.

Don't settle for what's in place at quarterback. Just because Anthony Richardson was a top-five pick in 2023 doesn't mean the Colts should ignore his two years of unsteady, injury-riddled passing.

Change hands atop the front office. Coaching is an issue, as is the quarterback's reliability, or lack thereof. But it all starts up top, where Trent Baalke has spent a lot on mostly middling veterans.

Rest up. They're reportedly set to sit starters in Week 18 before also enjoying a first-round playoff bye, but it's warranted. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are already inevitable, but charged up, they could be dangerous.

Give the keys to Tom Brady. Owner Mark Davis may already be leaning upon the ex-NFL great, even teasing a big role for Brady down the road. A top-to-bottom makeover might benefit from a fresh voice.

Restock the wide receiver room. Ladd McConkey looks like a keeper as a high-volume outlet for Justin Herbert, but if they want to make strides in the AFC, they could use an additional home-run hitter.

Start planning for life after Matthew Stafford. The aging gunslinger is still capable of playoff pushes, but going on 37, coming off a relatively streaky year, he's not going to be manning the ship for much longer.

Go back to the drawing board on offense. Tua Tagovailoa just landed a big deal, so he's probably safe, despite big-game hiccups. But their line needs serious help, and Tyreek Hill's also getting up there.

Don't be afraid to bring Sam Darnold back. J.J. McCarthy may be waiting in the wings, and Darnold's ascent may be an anomaly, but he's played like legitimate top-10 material. Can they afford to let that go?

Zero in on the offensive line. Reconsidering Jerod Mayo's place as the leader of this franchise might be wise, but otherwise, they just need to ensure Drake Maye has better-than-shoddy protection up front.

Embrace the total rebuild. Forever married to short-term roster-building, the Saints are past due for real change, with Derek Carr all but guaranteed to exit. An inspired head-coaching hire would be a nice start.

Don't rule out a front-office clean sweep. Joe Schoen hasn't exactly moved the team forward in three years running the show. With a No. 1 pick on deck, do they want him forging the next foundation?

Say farewell to all. Look, advocating for people to lose jobs isn't fun, but they've already kicked off a staffing overhaul. The already-thin window for an Aaron Rodgers-led run should probably be sealed off.

Play (and coach) smart. The Eagles have a world of talent at all the right spots, with elite playmakers and a finally physical defense. If they can keep their emotions in check, they could be a real team to beat.

Leave everything on the table at quarterback. Russell Wilson has shown poise this year; he's also made some critical errors of late. Going on 37, he shouldn't be a lock to be the future of the offense.

Don't be afraid of paying Brock Purdy. This, of course, isn't black and white; Purdy has shown some lumps, and a wait-and-see approach would be fine, too. But he's proven before he has title-caliber poise.

Consider all options at quarterback. Geno Smith is a fiery leader, but he's also 34, banged up and approaching the final year of his contract. A major offensive line investment is also quite necessary.

Consider a Liam Coen promotion. Todd Bowles' defense has fallen off as Coen's taken Baker Mayfield's rejuvenation a step further. Perhaps they could lean even more into the offensive side under his lead.

Start from scratch on offense. Will Levis warrants competition or replacement, but so does his front, and an overpriced skill group. Brian Callahan has his hands full with this cast of characters.

Get younger around Jayden Daniels. The rookie has transformed Washington into an exciting, upstart contender. Now Dan Quinn's side of the ball could stand to add some of its own long-term pieces.