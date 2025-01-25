Whether Darius Slay plans to retire after the season or not, the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback is preparing for this year to be his last with the team. Per NBC Sports Philadelphia, Slay is leaning towards playing one more year but understands that likely isn't with the Eagles. He is preparing for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders to be his final game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Slay also told NBC Sports Philadelphia he will not play more than 13 seasons in the league if he does decide to return (Slay is in his 12th season this year). The Eagles have one more year on Slay's contract, which Slay has a cap number of $13,765,483 (per Over the Cap). Philadelphia would owe $8.94 million in cap space if it designated Slay as a pre-June 1 cut, but the Eagles would have $4.32 million in cap space if they decided to designate Slay as a post-June 1 cut.

While it's still possible the Eagles could keep Slay around for 2025, the Eagles cornerback is 34 years old. Slay had a strong season this year even with his age, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him completed just 47.1% of their passes when Slay was the primary defender. Slay allowed just two pass touchdowns and a 63.6 passer rating, despite having zero interceptions.

The Eagles do have cornerback options if they decided to move on from Slay, as they could move rookie Cooper DeJean on the outside with fellow rookie Quinyon Mitchell or put 2023 fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo opposite Mitchell. Isaiah Rodgers, the primary backup on the outside is scheduled to be a free agent. Rodgers is also an option to return.

If the Eagles do win the Super Bowl, perhaps that changes Slay's play to play a 13th season. Regardless, Slay is making sure he has his plans in place for 2025 should he choose to return.