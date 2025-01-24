For only the fifth time ever, the NFC Championship will be played between two NFC East teams. The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LIX. No rookie quarterback has ever been to the Super Bowl, so Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has a chance to make some history with a win.

The Commanders and Eagles will kick off the championship game action on Sunday with the early game, but when you sit down to watch the game, who should you cheer for? Here are three reasons why you should be rooting for the away team in the NFC title game.

1. Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and has wasted no time making a name for himself in the league. While many rookies take some time to develop, Daniels has played with the poise of a seasoned veteran.

Daniels broke the NFL's rookie quarterback records for completion percentage (69.0%) and rushing yards (891), and he's the first rookie to ever have three passing touchdowns and 125 rushing yards or more in a single game. Even more: He's the first rookie quarterback to win at least 10 games with 30 or more total touchdowns and at least 4,000 yards in a single season.

Daniels is fun to watch and it's looking like this is just the start of a successful career.

2. Underdogs

What's more fun than cheering for the underdogs? The Eagles are not only favored to win the game, with the added benefit of having it on their home turf, they are the favorites to win the whole thing. It's always exciting to root for the team doubted by many and has the odds stacked against it.

The Commanders have gone through many changes over the last few years, and had an impressive turnaround. This year they saw their first playoff win since 2005.

3. First conference championship game in over 30 years

The last time Washington was in a conference championship, Google was still years away from being created, Nirvana and M.C. Hammer were topping the charts and the World Wide Web was just a few years old. The year was 1991 and it was also the last time they reached (and won a Super Bowl), defeating the Buffalo Bills, who are playing in the later game on Sunday for their chance for a Super Bowl bid.

Washington fans have waited patiently for another shot at the Lombardi and now a division rival stands in their way.