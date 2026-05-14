2026 NFL schedule release live updates: Leaks, rumors, news, analysis, Thanksgiving and Christmas games

RUMOR: Seahawks and Rams to face off twice in the final three weeks of the season
Seahawks and Rams might be the best rivalry in the NFL right now. Those two teams played each other three times last season with all three games being decided by FOUR POINTS or less.
This rivalry should give us some end of season drama in 2026 because they're expected to play each other twice over the final three weeks of the season, according to Seattle radio guy Dave Mahler.
Week 16: Rams at Seahawks (Christmas)
Week 18: Seahawks at Rams
If this turns out to be true, that likely means the NFC West won't be decided until the final week of the season.