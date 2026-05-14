2026 NFL schedule release live updates: Leaks, rumors, news, analysis, Thanksgiving and Christmas games

The release of the 2026 NFL schedule is finally here. Well, it's not quite here yet. The full slate of games will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but you probably won't have to wait that long to see the schedule, since most games tend to leak out beforehand.

Between now and 8 p.m., there will be plenty of leaks and we'll be keeping tabs on every single leak that we can find on the internet and we'll be looking to answer some of the biggest questions:

Who will the Seahawks be playing in the Wednesday night NFL opener?

What will the Thanksgiving games look like?

Where will the NFL's annual Black Friday game be played?

Will the Chiefs get a Christmas game for the fourth straight year?

Which two teams are going to get stuck playing in the Thursday night game on New Year's Eve?

We'll attempt to answer every single one of those questions, and as a matter of fact, we've already started that process.

Not only will we be keeping track of all the leaks, but we'll also be keeping a running list of every rumored game and you can check out that list by clicking here.

With that in mind, let's get to the leaks. Remember, nothing is set in stone until the NFL officially announces the schedule at 8 p.m. ET.