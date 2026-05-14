2026 NFL schedule release live updates: Leaks, rumors, news, analysis, Thanksgiving and Christmas games

If you're looking for a live breakdown of every leak on the 2026 NFL schedule, you've come to the right place

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The release of the 2026 NFL schedule is finally here. Well, it's not quite here yet. The full slate of games will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but you probably won't have to wait that long to see the schedule, since most games tend to leak out beforehand. 

Between now and 8 p.m., there will be plenty of leaks and we'll be keeping tabs on every single leak that we can find on the internet and we'll be looking to answer some of the biggest questions: 

  • Who will the Seahawks be playing in the Wednesday night NFL opener?
  • What will the Thanksgiving games look like? 
  • Where will the NFL's annual Black Friday game be played? 
  • Will the Chiefs get a Christmas game for the fourth straight year?  
  • Which two teams are going to get stuck playing in the Thursday night game on New Year's Eve?

We'll attempt to answer every single one of those questions, and as a matter of fact, we've already started that process. 

Not only will we be keeping track of all the leaks, but we'll also be keeping a running list of every rumored game and you can check out that list by clicking here.   

With that in mind, let's get to the leaks. Remember, nothing is set in stone until the NFL officially announces the schedule at 8 p.m. ET. 

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RUMOR: Seahawks and Rams to face off twice in the final three weeks of the season

Seahawks and Rams might be the best rivalry in the NFL right now. Those two teams played each other three times last season with all three games being decided by FOUR POINTS or less. 

This rivalry should give us some end of season drama in 2026 because they're expected to play each other twice over the final three weeks of the season, according to Seattle radio guy Dave Mahler

Week 16: Rams at Seahawks (Christmas)
Week 18: Seahawks at Rams

If this turns out to be true, that likely means the NFC West won't be decided until the final week of the season. 

John Breech
May 14, 2026, 12:48 PM
May. 14, 2026, 8:48 am EDT
 
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NFL Thanksgiving games: Here are the six teams playing on Turkey Day

The NFL schedule won't be out for another 12 hours, but it looks like we already have the full slate of games that will be played on Thanksgiving. The guys here at CBS announced this morning that the Bears will face the Lions in the early game (as Kevin Steimle earlier). Fox had previously announced that the Cowboys will host the Eagles in the late afternoon game. 

The only piece of the puzzle that was missing was the late game and it appears that is going to be quite the showdown. According to multiple reports, the Bills will be hosting the Chiefs on Thanksgiving night!. 

Here's what the full Thanksgiving schedule now looks like: 

  • Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)
  • Eagles at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
  • Chiefs at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

It is going to be a wild turkey day. 

John Breech
May 14, 2026, 12:42 PM
May. 14, 2026, 8:42 am EDT
 
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Thanksgiving game announced

Today on CBS MORNINGS, CBS Sports announced that the Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

 
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RUMOR: Seahawks to host Patriots in Week 1 opener

We're going to start things off here with a very interesting rumor: The Seahawks will be hosting the Patriots in the Wednesday night NFL opener in Week 1. 

If that happens, it will mark the first time since 2016 that the NFL season is kicking off with a Super Bowl rematch. Ten years ago, we saw the Broncos and Panthers play each other in Super Bowl 50 with Denver winning. the two teams played again in Week 1 of the 2016 season and Denver won again. 

If this rematch does happen, it's definitely an interesting option by the NFL for two reasons

  • The Seahawks dominated the Patriots in Super Bowl LX and that was on a neutral field. Things could possibly get even uglier with the game in Seattle. 
  • Mike Vrabel has been in the spotlight all offseason due to his situation with Dianna Russini and putting the Patriots in the opener could lead the tabloids like TMZ and Page Six to keep the story in the headlines. 

That being said, a Super Bowl rematch is a Super Bowl rematch, so I'm not going to complain. 

John Breech
May 14, 2026, 3:11 AM
May. 13, 2026, 11:11 pm EDT
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