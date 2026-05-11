The 2026 NFL schedule will officially be released at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but you probably won't have to wait that long to see the entire schedule and that's because most of the games tend to leak out beforehand.

During the early portion of the week, the NFL's broadcasting partners will each get to announce a game or two that will be featured on their schedule this year and that process started on Monday with NBC revealing that the New York Giants will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the first Sunday night game of the season.

That game will mark John Harbaugh's coaching debut with the Giants. Not only will the networks each get to unveil a game, but the NFL will also be revealing the full international slate on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. ET on "Good Morning Football."

Of course, it's completely possible that all of those games leak out before then, because we are in leak season, people. Between now and Thursday night, the leaks will be coming fast and furiously and since it's hard to keep track of all the leaks, we're going to do that here by keeping a running list of every game that's officially announced and every game that's leaked out.

With that in mind, let's get to our list (And as a quick note, if a week on the schedule isn't listed below, it's because we don't have any information or leaks on that week just yet. For instance, you'll notice that Week 2 isn't listed, but that doesn't mean Week 2 has been canceled, it just means we don't have anything to put there yet).

Week 1 (Sept. 9-14)

Wednesday, Sept. 9

TBA at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Thursday, Sept. 10

49ers vs. Rams, 8:35 p.m. ET (Netflix) -- Melbourne, Australia

Sunday, Sept. 13

Cowboys at Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 3 (Sept. 24-28)

Sunday, Sept. 27

Ravens vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+) -- Rio De Janeiro

Week 4 (Oct. 1-5)

Sunday, Oct. 4

TBA vs. Commanders, 9:30 a.m. ET -- London

Week 5 (Oct. 8-12)

Sunday, Oct. 11

TBA vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET -- London

Week 6 (Oct. 15-19)

Sunday, Oct. 18

Texans vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET -- London (Source)

Week 10 (Nov. 12-16)

Sunday, Nov. 15

TBA at Lions, 9:30 a.m. ET (Fox) -- Munich, Germany (Source)

Week 11 (Nov. 19-23)

TBA at 49ers -- Mexico City (Source)

Week 12 (Nov. 25-30)

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Eve)

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (Netflix) (Source)

Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)

TBA at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

TBA at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 27 (Black Friday)

TBA at TBA, 3 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Week 15 (Dec. 17-21)

Saturday, Dec. 20

TBA vs. TBA (Fox) (Source)

Week 16 (Dec. 24-28)

Thursday, Dec. 24

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Friday, Dec. 25

TBA at TBA, 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

TBA at TBA, 4:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 17 (Dec. 31-Jan. 4)

Saturday, Jan. 2

TBA at TBA, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

TBA at TBA, 8 p.m. ET (Peacock exclusive)

Sunday, Jan. 3

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 18 (Jan. 9-10)

Saturday, Jan. 9

TBA at TBA, 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

TBA at TBA, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBA at TBA, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, Jan. 10