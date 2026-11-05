As the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline approaches, several notable players are on the trade bubble. One notable player who should also be in discussion is Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Henry, 32, is a future Hall of Famer in the middle of his 11th season in the NFL and third season with the Ravens. Through eight games, Henry has rushed for 632 yards and eight touchdowns and has carried the ball a league-high 158 times. His 4.0 yards per carry this season is nearly a full yard lower than his career average.

Henry started the season with a bang. He had 144 yards and three touchdowns in Baltimore's season-opener and scored eight touchdowns in the season's first five games. His production has tapered off since, though. Henry (who has just one other 100-yard rushing performance this season) has averaged just 52 rushing yards over Baltimore's past three games and has scored just one touchdown over the past month.

Below are the three reasons why Baltimore should consider trading Henry sometime over the next week.

Baltimore's current situation

While they are an even 4-4 through eight games, the Ravens' season is, for all intents and purposes, over, unless Jacoby Brissett can save Baltimore's sinking ship.

After a 4-1 start, the Ravens have lost three straight games to fall to last place in the AFC North division. Lamar Jackson (right thumb injury) might miss the rest of the season, and backup Tyler Huntley (turf toe) will be out for the remainder of the campaign. Those injuries have compelled the Ravens to trade for Brissett, who was recently demoted to third string in Arizona.

Baltimore's decision to trade for Brissett is a clear indication that the Ravens don't intend to throw the white flag. While that is admirable, Baltimore would be better served making decisions now that can improve their team in the long term.

Unless Brissett plays at a Pro Bowl level, the Ravens aren't going anywhere this season. They were a solid team with Jackson, an average team with Huntley and are now a substandard team with Brissett. That's the same Brissett who was benched this past Sunday after going 10-of-23 (with an interception) against a Cowboys defense that has been one of the league's worst this season.

Baltimore has been outscored a combined 71-23 over its last two games. The offensive line is substandard, and the defense has struggled to stop anyone in the red zone. The issues in Baltimore go well beyond the quarterback.

Looking at their remaining schedule, the Ravens' Week 10 home game against the winless Chargers is the only game where Baltimore would be a betting favorite. There's a chance that Brissett can help the Ravens claw to eight or nine wins, but unless Jackson is able to make a late-season return, the odds of Baltimore making the playoffs — and doing anything if they get there — are slim to none.

What the Ravens could get in return for Henry

Baltimore would undoubtedly get a decent return for Henry, whose name alone is worth a second-round pick. Several playoff-contending teams would surely be interested in acquiring a running back of Henry's caliber for the stretch run.

The Giants and Vikings are among the teams most likely to be interested in acquiring Henry. The Bengals might be, too, but it's unlikely that Baltimore would trade Henry to a division rival.

New York is especially interesting. Would the Ravens facilitate a trade that would reunite Henry with their former coach, John Harbaugh? One would think that they would if the Giants made them the right offer.

As noted above, Henry's name alone is worth a second-round pick. At this point, it's a pretty open market for running backs who might be available. The Colts' Jonathan Taylor tops that list, with Tennessee's Tony Pollard coming in behind him.

Taylor would be the top running back available regardless of Henry's status. Taylor is significantly younger and has been more productive in recent weeks (although he was barely used during the Colts' recent loss to the Jaguars). But because there are multiple teams that could use help at running back, whoever loses out on getting Taylor (assuming the Colts trade him) would surely try to get Henry if he is available.

As far as a trade is concerned, it only takes one team to drive up the price. If a bidding war is created, it's possible the Ravens could even get more than a second-round pick for Henry. And while a first-round pick might be a stretch, anything is possible, which is why the Ravens should at least explore the possibility of moving Henry, whose trade value will probably never be higher than it is now.

Help King Henry get his crown

Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta should be commended for pairing Jackson and Henry together back in 2024. Two of the most dynamic players at their position, Jackson and Henry powered the Ravens to a division title that season and came up a play short of playing for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Things have changed since then, though. Baltimore missed the playoffs last year and will probably miss the postseason again this season. Respectively, Henry and Jackson will be 33 and 30 before the start of next season. Their championship window as teammates is closing, if it hasn't closed already.

DeCosta should realize that he is beginning the process of turning over parts of his roster, including running back. Henry has been a great player for Baltimore, and DeCosta should reward him by giving him a chance to play for a contender.

As noted above, Henry is a surefire future Hall of Famer. He's third all-time in career touchdown runs and is closing in on being seventh all-time in career rushing yards. Henry's career also includes being just one of nine players with a 2,000-yard rushing season. His 1,921 yards in 2024 (his first year in Baltimore) is the most in NFL history for a player over 30.

Henry has done it all in his NFL career except get to and win a Super Bowl. Baltimore should give King Henry a chance to win his elusive crown before it's too late.