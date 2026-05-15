Ranking the 10 best NFL schedule release videos of 2026
The Chargers once again shine, while the Titans and Colts both made pitches to steal the show
The NFL knows how to make every event a big deal, and that certainly applies to the 2026 schedule release. The season kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 9, with a Super Bowl LX rematch. The Seattle Seahawks will host, as is typical with the defending champion, and the Patriots are out for revenge.
Opponents were already out, but teams have to wait to give dates of each matchup. They commemorate the big event by releasing creative videos. Some use memes, graphics, references to video games or street interviews to announce week by week.
Here's a look at the 10 best.
1. Chargers
The Chargers are excellent at this every year. Their attention to detail is always on point, and every time you watch it, you notice something new.
should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026
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yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/eusK9QmNGd
2. Titans
The Titans stand as another social media team that always wins the schedule release day, and they tend to do so with man-on-the-street videos.
You never know who you'll see on the street @Shift4— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 14, 2026
NFL Schedule Release Show 5/14 on @nflnetwork at 7PM CT pic.twitter.com/uddftsZab2
3. Colts
The Colts social media team used one of the most popular cartoons to list off their 2026 opponents.
D’OH! another schedule release video! @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/7rc9zyo2pv— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 14, 2026
4. 49ers
I love it when a team embraces its city, and the Niners did so with a tour through the Painted Ladies.
If these walls could talk.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 14, 2026
🎟️: https://t.co/v4l7yokxSP@Ticketmaster | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/ZnueuR2RSF
5. Rams
This is another one of my favorites from the day, and it combines a good balance of humor and roasting their fans. The social media team put in the work to dig up these videos.
These are inside thoughts. pic.twitter.com/XorCtx11rL— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 15, 2026
6. Giants
Jameis Winston usually makes for good television, especially when he's interacting with fans.
Winston van Gogh draws up the 2026 Schedule 🎨— New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2026
Tickets on sale now 🎟️: https://t.co/ysuYTbX1ly pic.twitter.com/yIYaJGTZhr
Winston van Gogh draws up the 2026 Schedule 🎨— New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2026
Tickets on sale now 🎟️: https://t.co/ysuYTbX1ly pic.twitter.com/yIYaJGTZhr
7. Chiefs
As someone who loves to shop, I really liked this one. A lot.
The ’90s called. They want their schedule release back. pic.twitter.com/Gzc456uPbC— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 14, 2026
8. Bears
Bob Ross is iconic and I love using painting as a way to name off each opponent.
Just some happy little matchups 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mxaSU2VlOk— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 14, 2026
9. Commanders
Football players in STEM! This is another release with a lot of attention to detail. It gets a spot on the list for being unique.
Been in the lab...the results are in 🧪@SeatGeek | 🎟️ https://t.co/LIeq3URPlW pic.twitter.com/23hF42dUw8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 14, 2026
10. Rams
Here's another one where they roast their opponents in a clever way.
A Dynamite schedule. pic.twitter.com/5BnNs0ZGpw— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2026