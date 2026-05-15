The NFL knows how to make every event a big deal, and that certainly applies to the 2026 schedule release. The season kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 9, with a Super Bowl LX rematch. The Seattle Seahawks will host, as is typical with the defending champion, and the Patriots are out for revenge.

Opponents were already out, but teams have to wait to give dates of each matchup. They commemorate the big event by releasing creative videos. Some use memes, graphics, references to video games or street interviews to announce week by week.

Here's a look at the 10 best.

1. Chargers

The Chargers are excellent at this every year. Their attention to detail is always on point, and every time you watch it, you notice something new.

2. Titans

The Titans stand as another social media team that always wins the schedule release day, and they tend to do so with man-on-the-street videos.

3. Colts

The Colts social media team used one of the most popular cartoons to list off their 2026 opponents.

4. 49ers

I love it when a team embraces its city, and the Niners did so with a tour through the Painted Ladies.

5. Rams

This is another one of my favorites from the day, and it combines a good balance of humor and roasting their fans. The social media team put in the work to dig up these videos.

6. Giants

Jameis Winston usually makes for good television, especially when he's interacting with fans.

7. Chiefs

As someone who loves to shop, I really liked this one. A lot.

8. Bears

Bob Ross is iconic and I love using painting as a way to name off each opponent.

9. Commanders

Football players in STEM! This is another release with a lot of attention to detail. It gets a spot on the list for being unique.

10. Rams

Here's another one where they roast their opponents in a clever way.