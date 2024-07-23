The San Francisco 49ers open up training camp this week and the main question everyone is asking is if star wideout Brandon Aiyuk will be in attendance following his trade request. The team expects Aiyuk to report to training camp, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

"Brandon's a big part of our team and we expect that he will be this year," 49ers general manager John Lynch said, via Jones.

Aiyuk is under contract for one more season thanks to the fifth-year option. In 2024, he's set to make $14.12 million unless the two sides reach a new deal.

Just because Aiyuk will report to training camp does not mean this situation is settled. It's possible the All-Pro pass-catcher could be staging a "hold in," where he's in the building, but does not participate on the practice field. NFL Media reports that the 49ers have not had extensive contract talks since May.

Aiyuk had a career year in 2023, recording 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. His 17.9 yards per reception ranked second in the NFL, and his 3.1 yards per route run was the third-best rate in the NFL behind Tyreek Hill and Nico Collins. Aiyuk also had seven 100-yard outings, which were the most for a 49er in a single season since Jerry Rice in 1995.

Last week, Aiyuk demanded a trade after being fed up with the lack of movement toward a new deal. His contract situation became more complicated as the offseason progressed, as three wide receivers received extensions that include at least $30 million per year -- headlined by Justin Jefferson's record-breaking $140 million extension that includes $35 million per year.