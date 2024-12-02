Achilles tendinitis robbed San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey of the first eight games of the 2024 NFL season. A knee injury also knocked the running back out of Sunday night's Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, with McCaffrey sliding to the ground on his own accord in the second quarter.

Taking a pitch from quarterback Brock Purdy, who returned from his own injury-related absence, McCaffrey barely moved with the ball before slowing to a limp, then sliding into the snow coating Highmark Stadium, avoiding contact and summoning immediate medical attention. He'd been explosive earlier in the game, gaining 53 yards on just seven carries, but walked gingerly to the medical tent after the slide.

McCaffrey then walked under his own power to the locker room for additional evaluation, leaving third-year backup Jordan Mason to take over the backfield.

Named Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 while eclipsing 2,000 scrimmage yards for the NFC champion 49ers, McCaffrey was only playing in his fourth game of the 2024 campaign Sunday night. He also missed extensive time due to injury in 2020-2021, while he still played for the Carolina Panthers.