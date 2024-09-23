The San Francisco 49ers lost more than Sunday's game to the Los Angeles Rams. The defending NFC champions lost a key player for the year in addition to Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey's dealing with injuries.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will miss the remainder of the season after he partially tore his triceps during Sunday's game. Purdy is currently day-to-day as he deals with back soreness. His MRI was clean. McCaffrey is seeing a specialist in Germany about his ongoing Achilles tendonitis issue.

Hargrave, 31, was a key piece of the 49ers' defense. A nine-year veteran, Hargrave was named to the Pro Bowl last year (his first in San Francisco) after recording seven sacks for the eventual NFC champions. He will likely be replaced in the lineup by Jordan Elliott, a four-year veteran who has 36 regular season starts under his belt.

McCaffrey has yet to play this season as he continues to deal with his injury. With McCaffrey out, the 49ers have received stellar production from his backup, Jordan Mason, who currently leads the NFL with 67 carries. He had 21 touches for 88 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

While Purdy's injury doesn't appear to be terribly serious, it is obviously something to monitor. Purdy could be limited during this week's practices, especially during the early portions of the week.

The 49ers are also dealing with injuries to tight end George Kittle and receiver Deebo Samuel. Neither player played in Sunday's loss. Defensive end Nick Bosa (rib), defensive back Charvarius Ward (hamstring), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) were also on last week's injury report.

Despite all of their injuries, the 49ers led the also-injury plagued Rams by two touchdowns late in Sunday's game. They were unable to hold the lead, however, and are now 1-2 entering Sunday's home game against the 1-2 Patriots.