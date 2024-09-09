The Week 1 NFL schedule will conclude on Monday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Jets in a star-studded showdown. San Francisco is coming off a Super Bowl appearance and returns quarterback Brock Purdy, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey. Samuel finished with 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns last season while rushing for 225 yards and five scores. His passing yards total is 47.5 in the latest Jets vs. 49ers prop odds, while teammate Brandon Aiyuk has a total of 54.5 in the NFL player props. They are facing a strong New York defense during Monday Night Football, so which side of those totals should you target with your 49ers vs. Jets prop bets?

McCaffrey remains one of the league's best players, but he is also fighting with Samuel, Aiyuk and others for touches. He has a rushing yards total of 75.5 in the NFL prop bets, while his receiving yards total is 37.5 in the Week 1 NFL odds.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Last season, the AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For 49ers vs. Jets betting on Monday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Jets vs. 49ers prop picks for every available prop market.

Top NFL player prop bets for 49ers vs. Jets

After analyzing Jets vs. 49ers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers goes under 235.5 passing yards. The veteran is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury and could need some time to adjust back to game action. This is a brutal Week 1 matchup for the 40-year-old, as San Francisco is one of the top defensive teams in the NFL.

The 49ers recorded the most interceptions in the league last season and will be looking to make a statement in their season opener following the Super Bowl loss. They allowed just 214.2 passing yards per game in 2023, and Rodgers finished with 217.4 passing yards per game during his last full healthy season (2022). Everything is pointing toward Rodgers going under this total, with the AI PickBot predicting less than 190 yards in its latest simulation. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for New York vs. San Francisco

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has five other NFL props rated 4 stars or better.

