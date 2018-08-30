Aaron Rodgers' new contract is just the latest to make a player the highest-paid in football

Aaron Rodgers made some serious bank on Wednesday, inking a four-year contract extension with the Packers worth $134 million with $102.5 million guaranteed. He became the highest-paid player in the NFL -- again. Of course, Rodgers deserves it. The two-time MVP is one of the most accurate passers in NFL history, notching a 65.1 completion percentage and 38,502 yards in his career... So far.

Rodgers is 35, so with Tom Brady playing into his 40s and Drew Brees potentially not being far behind, Rodgers could have quite a few years left under center for Green Bay. After missing most of last season with a broken collarbone, Rodgers is looking to get the Packers back on track after the team stumbled to a 7-9 finish without its star quarterback.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell went into the particulars of Rodgers' insane new deal. Rodgers has been the highest-paid player in the league before -- in 2013 -- but nearly every quarterback signed between then and now has become the highest-paid in football. They also talk about Rodgers' worth and potential longevity under the new deal.

