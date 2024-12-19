Bad luck would be better than the luck the New Orleans Saints have had this year. Their run of bad luck continued on Thursday when it was reported that former Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara's groin injury may sideline him for the remainder of the year, according to ESPN.

Kamara, who is just 50 yards away from his first 1,000-yard rushing season, sustained the injury during last week's one-point loss to the Washington Commanders. Kamara has rushed for a career-high 950 yards this season. He has also tallied 543 receiving yards, his highest total since 2020. The team recently added former Chiefs first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire for added insurance at the running back position.

That wasn't the only news out of New Orleans on Thursday. Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi announced that rookie Spencer Rattler will start Week 16 against the Packers on Monday night. A fifth-round pick in last year's draft, Rattler lost his first three starts in the NFL. Rattler came off the bench last week to throw for 135 yards and a touchdown after Jake Haener was benched midway through Sunday's loss.

Rattler's play so far has been a mixed bag of results. While he has thrown just two touchdown passes, he hasn't thrown an interception in his past three games. Rattler has not committed a turnover of any kind in his last two outings after fumbling twice in his second start.

Spencer Rattler NO • QB • #18 CMP% 57.5 YDs 706 TD 2 INT 2 YD/Att 5.88 View Profile

Rattler is ultimately playing in relief of Derek Carr, who likely will not play again this season after injuring his hand during the Saints' Week 14 win over the New York Giants. Carr's injury is one of the main reasons why the Saints are 5-9 and will likely miss the playoffs for a fourth straight year.