Davante Adams wasn't the only big-name wide receiver to land in the AFC East on Tuesday. Hours after the Las Vegas Raiders star reunited with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills acquired five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns, giving Josh Allen a new No. 1 target.

Which side won the Cooper deal, which gives Buffalo's remade receiving corps its most accomplished member yet? Here are our instant grades for the move:

Buffalo gets: WR Amari Cooper, 2025 sixth-round pick

WR Amari Cooper, 2025 sixth-round pick Cleveland gets: 2025 third-round pick, 2026 seventh-round pick

Bills: A-



Short of prying Adams from the Raiders (and rival Jets), Cooper was the best wideout expected to be available ahead of the NFL's Nov. 5 in-season trade deadline. And he's got plenty in the tank if we look only to 2023, when he had a career-high 1,250 receiving yards despite a carousel at quarterback. He instantly brings credibility to an otherwise so-so group of Bills wideouts, giving Allen a trusty route runner for the back half of the season. And he's proven adaptable before, starring for the Dallas Cowboys when the Raiders dealt him midseason back in 2018. As a bonus, he'll cost the team less than $1 million for the remainder of 2024, thanks to Cleveland reworking his deal prior to the season.

Browns: B

The Browns are essentially getting the equivalent of a late third-rounder for a 30-year-old wideout bound for 2025 free agency, which is more than fair value, especially considering everyone expected they might be deadline sellers at 1-5. Yes, it robs an embattled Deshaun Watson of his most reliable pass target, but those two were hardly on the same page to begin with. Yes, it weakens an ailing Kevin Stefanski offense, but that entire operation already appears permanently fractured. The fact the Browns have to swallow $20 million they guaranteed to Cooper prior to 2024 isn't ideal, but this team isn't likely to be on the upswing anytime soon, which is why it's perfectly reasonable for them to collect a pick while they can.