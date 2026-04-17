The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Baltimore Ravens, this year is about maximizing a Super Bowl window. With an aggressive front office and a roster close to contention, Baltimore enters the 2026 draft looking to fill key gaps.

This is a team that expects to compete now. The margin between good and great could come down to this draft.

Here's how the Ravens stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.

Where Ravens sit in draft power ranking: No. 9 (5.94)

Based on CBS Sports power rankings for all 32 teams in NFL Draft

Category Score What it means Draft capital 3.9 Strong depth with multiple picks Front office DNA 9 Highly aggressive approach Roster urgency 9 Win-now window remains open

Baltimore Ravens team needs

Defense

Offensive line

Playmakers

What the Ravens should do

Pick No. 14: Stay put

Add an immediate-impact player without sacrificing draft capital.

What every team should do in Round 1

Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection

Based on Mike Renner's most recent 2026 mock draft

Round 1, Pick 14: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

A versatile tight end who adds explosiveness to the offense and replaces Isaiah Likely as TE2 behind Mark Andrews.