Baltimore Ravens NFL Draft primer: Power ranking, needs, mock projection
Where Baltimore stands in CBS Sports' draft power rankings, what it needs and how it should approach another win-now draft
The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the Baltimore Ravens, this year is about maximizing a Super Bowl window. With an aggressive front office and a roster close to contention, Baltimore enters the 2026 draft looking to fill key gaps.
This is a team that expects to compete now. The margin between good and great could come down to this draft.
Here's how the Ravens stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.
Where Ravens sit in draft power ranking: No. 9 (5.94)
Based on CBS Sports power rankings for all 32 teams in NFL Draft
|Category
|Score
|What it means
|Draft capital
|3.9
|Strong depth with multiple picks
|Front office DNA
|9
|Highly aggressive approach
|Roster urgency
|9
|Win-now window remains open
Baltimore Ravens team needs
- Defense
- Offensive line
- Playmakers
What the Ravens should do
Pick No. 14: Stay put
Add an immediate-impact player without sacrificing draft capital.
What every team should do in Round 1
Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection
Based on Mike Renner's most recent 2026 mock draft
Round 1, Pick 14: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
A versatile tight end who adds explosiveness to the offense and replaces Isaiah Likely as TE2 behind Mark Andrews.