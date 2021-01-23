Bashaud Breeland has been given the green light to play in the AFC Championship. The Chefs announced on Saturday that the veteran corner has cleared the concussion protocol and no longer has a game designation heading into Sunday's conference title game. Breeland was originally listed as questionable on Friday due to that concussion and a shoulder injury. Given that the Chiefs have completely wiped away any injury designation on him, Breeland's shoulder ailment must not be all too serious.

This is great news for Kansas City as they'll have Breeland, who started all 11 of his games played in the regular season, against a Buffalo Bills offense that boasts Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and other game-breaking weapons. Last week, Breeland played on 86% of the snaps in Chiefs eventual win over the Browns before exiting due to that concussion. In that time, he totaled six tackles and defended a pass as K.C. advanced to the conference title game.

Not only is this good news for the Chiefs secondary, but this could be great for Breeland's wallet as well. If Kansas City wins tomorrow and Breeland plays more than 50% of the snaps, he'll earn a $300k incentive (h/t Field Yates of ESPN). That a nice cherry on top of a potential win that sends you to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year.

Of course, this is just the latest in a string of good news for the Chiefs on the health front as quarterback Patrick Mahomes also cleared concussion protocol and is good to go for this game as well.

Kansas City will open its doors at Arrowhead Stadium and kick off the AFC Championship against the Bills on Sunday beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS. To find out how to stream this heavyweight matchup on CBS All Access, click here.