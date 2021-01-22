With just two days until the Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, coach Andy Reid offered some promising news Friday, indicating to reporters that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has cleared all but one step in the NFL's concussion protocol. Mahomes had even better news minutes later, announcing that he's passed the protocol, been fully cleared by both team and independent doctors for Sunday's game, and will therefore suit up for another shot at a Super Bowl.

"The week has just been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things just to make sure that I'm good to go and (there are) no lingering effects or anything like that," Mahomes said. "But everything's been good, and I've (gone) through what all the three, four different doctors have said. And everything's looked well, and I'm out of it now."

Mahomes was required to complete all five steps of the league's concussion protocol in order to return to action. He returned to practice earlier this week, first as a limited participant in a walk-through setting, then with increased activity on Thursday. Reid initially told the media Friday that his QB had just one step to complete in the protocol -- clearance from both a team physician and through an independent neurological exam. Now, the reigning Super Bowl MVP is officially good to go for Sunday's conference championship.

Had Mahomes been unable to suit up against the Bills, veteran reserve Chad Henne, who filled in under center to close Kansas City's divisional-round win over Cleveland, would've been slated to start.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.