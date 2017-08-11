Bears predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Bears are in the middle of a rebuild after limping to a 3-13 season last year and saying goodbye to long-time quarterback Jay Cutler during the offseason. But they can lean on an offensive identity of pounding the football on the ground, even if there are rocky times ahead at quarterback.

If a young defense takes a step forward this season, this team could make more noise than anyone realizes. Let's take a look at their projections and predictions.

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 5.3 2.7% 1.2% 0.1% 0.1%

SportsLine projects the Bears to win two more game than they did during last year's rough season. However, don't expect this rebuilding team to sniff the playoffs unless something crazy happens.

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 5.5 (U -130) +1000 20/1 50/1 100/1

The Bears are sporting a relatively high win total after managing just three wins last year, and bettors are siding on the same side as the SportsLine projections, thinking the Bears are likely a 5-11 team or worse. There's not really any value plays to be had here, but if you're a Bears believer, there are worse things you can do than hitting their Over at +110.

Sean Wagner-McGough defends his 5-11 prediction: