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Bears vs. Eagles live updates: Case Keenum starts at QB for Chicago on 'Monday Night Football'

Keep up with all the biggest developments from a key NFC matchup on 'Monday Night Football'

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Chicago Bears v Tennessee Titans
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Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season wraps up with a "Monday Night Football" battle between the Bears and the Eagles in Chicago, featuring plenty of star power and, most notably, one star missing. Caleb Williams will miss the first of what could be several games due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and with Tyson Bagent in the concussion protocol until late last week, Chicago (1-1) will turn to Case Keenum to try to get back in the win column.

Keenum hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2023 with the Texans, and it's not as if he finds an easy landing spot to return to, either. The Philadelphia defense has been one of the league's best in this still-young season, ranking third in success rate and 10th in yards per play.

Chicago's best path to victory likely starts on the ground. Last year, the Bears beat the Eagles, 24-15, behind 281 rushing yards. Vic Fangio is one of the game's best defensive coordinators, but he is more than willing to play light boxes. If Chicago's offensive line can open holes -- easier said than done against Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and company -- it can lean on D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

On the other side, Philadelphia's offense has had plenty of ups and downs adapting to new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, but Jalen Hurts has come up incredibly clutch in both wins. Last week, he threw a game-winning touchdown to Darius Cooper with nine seconds left to beat the Titans. Saquon Barkley and the running game are yet to get going, but that could change tonight. Plus, DeVonta Smith could be in for a big game against a struggling Chicago secondary.

Follow along below throughout the night for live updates, analysis and takeaways after the game.

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Can Eagles offense find consistency?

The Eagles may be 2-0, and Jalen Hurts may have some strong surface numbers, but it's been more clutch than consistent. They enter "MNF" ranked 29th in offensive success rate.

But the Bears are allowing 6.4 yards per play, the third-highest rate in the NFL. Can Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley get on track?

 
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Eagles inactives

With no Dallas Goedert, the Eagles are calling up Zach Ertz from the practice squad. He tore his ACL last year while with Washington but could see his first playing time with Philadelphia since 2021. He's second in Eagles history in receptions (579).

 
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Bears inactives

No surprises here.
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