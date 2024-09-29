The Los Angeles Rams (1-2) will aim for their second consecutive upset victory when they face the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-24 win against San Francisco as a 6-point home underdog last week. Chicago opened the season with a 24-17 win over Tennessee, but it has fallen to Houston and Indianapolis since then. This is the first meeting between these teams since the Rams notched a 34-14 home win over the Bears in 2021.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The Bears are favored by 3 points in the latest Bears vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is 40.5 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Rams vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Bears vs. Rams spread: Bears -3

Bears vs. Rams over/under: 40.5 points

Bears vs. Rams money line: Bears -154, Rams +131

Bears vs. Rams picks: See picks here

Why the Bears can cover

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has shown flashes of greatness through his first three games and is coming off his best performance as a pro. He had 363 passing yards and two touchdowns in a narrow loss to Indianapolis, as rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze went over 100 yards for the first time in his career. The Bears are facing a Rams defense that has allowed the fifth-most passing yards and the second-highest EPA per dropback, according to Pro Football Focus.

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) could return to the field this week after upgrading to full practice participation on Friday. Meanwhile, the Rams are without star wide receivers Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee). Chicago is riding a six-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in five of its last six games against NFC opponents. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles picked up its first win of the season in surprising fashion last week, taking down San Francisco as a 6-point underdog. The Rams were without wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but Tutu Atwell stepped up with four receptions for 93 yards. They also leaned heavily on running back Kyren Williams, who had 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Chicago has the second-fewest rushing yards per game (72.7) in the NFL this season, as D'Andre Swift is averaging just 1.8 yards per attempt. Williams has also been sacked 13 times behind a struggling offensive line, and the Rams have two outstanding young pass rushers in Byron Young and Jared Verse. The Rams have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bears vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Rams vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chicago vs. Los Angeles on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Rams vs. Bears spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 188-130 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.