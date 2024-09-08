The Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans will meet for the first time since 2020 when they square off on Sunday afternoon during the Week 1 NFL schedule. Chicago is debuting No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and is a highly regarded prospect. Tennessee is entering its first season under head coach Brian Callahan, who spent the last five years as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator. The Titans own a 7-6 lead in the all-time series between these teams, picking up a 24-17 win in 2020.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears are favored by 4 points in the latest Bears vs. Titans odds, while the over/under is 44 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Titans vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Tennessee-Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

Bears vs. Titans spread: Bears -4

Bears vs. Titans over/under: 44 points

Bears vs. Titans money line: Bears -193, Titans +162

Bears vs. Titans picks: See picks here

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago is entering its third season under head coach Matt Eberflus with high expectations after jumping from four wins in 2022 to seven wins in 2023. The Bears are prepared to take another step forward this season, as Williams rounds out a talented offense. He threw for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns while rushing for 21 more in two seasons at USC.

The Bears ranked second in rushing yards per game (141.1) last season, but they are going to be a balanced attack this season with wide receivers DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze playing alongside Williams. Defensively, Chicago led the league in rushing yards allowed per game (86.4) and tied for the lead with 22 interceptions. The Bears covered the spread in five of their final seven games last season and are riding a five-game home winning streak. See which team to pick here.

Why the Titans can cover

There is a lot of hype surrounding the Bears heading into the season, which makes this a potential letdown spot with a rookie quarterback. The last 15 rookie quarterbacks drafted with the No. 1 overall pick went a combined 0-14-1 in their first starts, dating back to 2003. Chicago has a 10-24 record in its first two seasons under head coach Matt Eberflus, so the Bears are a difficult team to trust as favorites.

Tennessee is set to improve offensively after hiring Callahan from the Bengals, especially since the Titans showed positive signs last season. Quarterback Will Levis returns, along with wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks. The Titans are 4-1 in their last five trips to Chicago. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bears vs. Titans picks

The model has simulated Titans vs. Bears 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chicago vs. Tennessee on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Titans vs. Bears spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on an 181-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.