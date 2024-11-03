With Tee Higgins out due to an injury, the Cincinnati Bengals were hoping to give a bigger role to Jermaine Burton for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but that won't be happening after the rookie receiver was surprisingly placed on the inactive list for the game.

Apparently, the Bengals decided to scratch Burton at the last second because he didn't show up for the team's walkthrough practice Saturday, according to NFL.com.

Burton's no-show at practice is bizarre, because it comes after his teammates had been hyping him up all week. In the lead up to this week's game, Ja'Marr Chase had said Burton could become a "game-changer."

"When he knows what he's doing 100%, with confidence and other routes, he'll be even more of a game changer." Chase said Thursday of Burton, via Mike Petraglia.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow added that he thought Burton could eventually become a "really good player" for the Bengals.

"He will take the next step with his knowledge of the game plan, his knowledge of the defense, his knowledge of the offense, the minute details of each route," Burrow said, via Cincy Jungle. "I think Jermaine's going to be a really good player."

Jermaine Burton CIN • WR • #81 TAR 5 REC 2 REC YDs 88 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

The 2024 third-round pick only has two receptions on the season, but they were both big ones with one going for 41 yards and the other going for 47 yards. With Higgins (quad) unable to play in Week 9, Burton was going to have a solid chance to carve a role for himself in the offense, but now that won't be happening.

it's not clear why Burton didn't show up for the walkthrough, but earlier this week, Burton did sound kind of disappointed in the coaching staff for not putting him on the field more.

"I can't put myself in the game," Burton said Thursday, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Personally, I feel like I could have been [making] plays."

According to The Athletic, the Bengals are expected to address Burton's late scratch after Sunday's game against the Raiders, which kicked off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.