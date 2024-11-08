"You play to win the game."

This famous quote said by Herm Edwards in 2002 was also the mindset of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on "Thursday Night Football.'' The Bengals were battling the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC battle that turned out to be a touchdown fest with both quarterbacks throwing four passes into the end zone.

In the final minute of the game, the Bengals had the decision to kick the extra point to tie the game or go for two and potentially win in regulation. The Bengals chose to go for two, but it didn't work out for the away team, as the attempt failed and the score remained at 35–34 Ravens.

Head coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't regret going for two, because the goal is always to win.

"Came here to win. Came here to win," the head coach explained after the loss, via the team's official website. "We had our opportunity. We got down there, went for two, and it just didn't work out for us. This team is going to continue to put us in good positions, there's going to be a point in the season where that turns. We will respond the right way from this game."

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who was quarterback Joe Burrow's favorite target finishing with 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns, agreed with his coach's decision.

"Hell yeah. I agree with it 100 percent," Chase said.

Cincinnati lined up for the two-point attempt, but called the timeout before it ran the play. Head coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals were trying to draw the opposing team offside, but the Ravens didn't budge.

When the Ravens did run the play, quarterback Joe Burrow attempted a pass to tight end Tanner Hudson and the throw was incomplete. Some wondered why it wasn't Chase who was targeted, after his incredible night.

"Yeah, I'm always open," Chase said when asked if he was open on the two-point conversion.

Some also felt the Ravens should've been called for a penalty on the Bengals final offensive drive, noting that Burrow's face mask was grabbed, but the QB knew he wasn't going to get any laundry on the field.

"You're not getting that call in that situation, for the most part," he said. "I've never really gotten those calls. You don't expect to get those."

All the Ravens had to do from there was get in victory formation and seal the deal.

This isn't the first heartbreaker for the Bengals. In Week 5 they lost in overtime, 41-38. Losing two close games against any teams is tough, but having it be a divisional opponent stings more.

"It's sickening that this has happened twice to us," Taylor said. "We've got to find a way to close out these games. ... We've just got to figure out a way to make that last play to win the game."

The Bengals now sit at 4-6 and in third place in the AFC North. Taylor thinks the team is better than the results of their games so far.

"We've got a good football team," Taylor said. "Our record doesn't yet show that."

Burrow echoed these thoughts, saying, "Yeah, it's a tough pill to swallow. You feel like you are playing well enough to win, and you're not. That's frustrating."

The Ravens are 7-3 and second in the division behind the 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow finished the Week 10 loss with 428 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had 290 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.