The Buffalo Bills conducted an interview with former New York Giants coach Brian Daboll. Daboll served as Bills offensive coordinator from 2018-21 under former coach Sean McDermott.

Daboll was the Bills' offensive coordinator during Josh Allen's first four NFL seasons. Over that span, Allen developed into one of the league's top quarterbacks. The Bills offense also rose from 30th in the NFL in scoring during Daboll's first season to second by his third year on the job.

The success of Buffalo's offense during those years helped the Bills become one of the NFL's upper echelon teams. Buffalo's ongoing inability to get to a Super Bowl, however, contributed to the Bill owner Terry Pegula's decision to relieve McDermott of his duties despite Buffalo winning at least 11 regular season games in each of the last three years.

After leaving the Bills, Daboll experienced a largely tumultuous tenure as Giants' coach. Daboll brought New York its first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI, but his tenure also included back-to-back losing seasons before his firing.

Along with Daboll, the Bills interviewed offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. They are also slated to meet with Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and requested to interview Washington Commanders running backs coach Anthony Lynn and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.