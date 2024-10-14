Overrated. Turnover machine. One-man band. Josh Allen has been called a lot of things lately but the numbers show he's undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and is off to one of the most prolific starts in league history as he is set to play in his 100th career game tonight vs. the Jets.

He's seventh in EPA per play since entering the league (and third since 2020) among quarterbacks with at least 2,000 dropbacks. He's second in quarterback wins (66) and tied for third-most in playoff wins (5) since he was drafted in 2018. He's finished top five in MVP voting in three of the last four years.

His dual-threat ability has fueled some of the best video game numbers the league has ever seen. He has 231 career total touchdowns (passing, rushing and receiving), the second-most through 100 career games in NFL history. Fittingly, he's behind only Patrick Mahomes. From 2020-23 he posted the most touchdowns (174) in a four-year span in NFL history. I don't care what the era is, if you're on the same list as Mahomes, Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre you're doing something right.

Most total TD in first 100 career games in NFL history

Patrick Mahomes 237 Josh Allen 231 Dan Marino 221 Aaron Rodgers 221 Brett Favre 197

He has the third-most total yards (passing, rushing and receiving) through 100 career games trailing only Mahomes and Matthew Stafford.

Most total yards in first 100 career games in NFL history

Patrick Mahomes 31,333 Matthew Stafford 28,657 Josh Allen 27,431 Dak Prescott 27,287 Cam Newton 27,269

He's been a wrecking ball as a runner. Only Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick, Randall Cunningham and Cam Newton have more rush yards among quarterbacks through 100 career games. Monday is Allen's 100th game, so he will pass Newton on this list.

Most rush yards by QB in first 100 career games in NFL history

Lamar Jackson 5,661 Michael Vick 4,752 Randall Cunningham 4,096 Cam Newton 3,777 Josh Allen 3,771

Allen also has the most touchdown runs by a QB through 100 career games.

Most rush TD by QB in first 100 career games in NFL history

Josh Allen 55 Cam Newton 51 Jalen Hurts 43 Jack Kemp 38 Daunte Culpepper 34

He is tied with Cam Newton for the most games with a pass touchdown and rush touchdown through 100 career games (37).

In fact, if there was a quarterback Allen's career compares most closely to through 100 career games it's Newton. Both have nearly identical totals for yards and turnovers through 100 career games.

First 100 career games: Newton vs. Allen

Cam Newton Josh Allen Total yards 27,269 27,431 Total TD 196 231 Turnovers 106 104

Another comparison that comes to mind is Brett Favre. Both share the same gunslinger mentality. Allen had the most total touchdowns and turnovers in the NFL from 2020-23. He was the first quarterback since Favre (1996-99) to record the most in both categories in a four-season span.

For those suggesting Allen is overrated and all these stats are empty calories, also consider with a win on Monday he would jump into the top 10 in quarterbacks victories through 100 career starts.

He may not be on a trajectory to be among the top-10 quarterbacks of all time (not yet at least) but there's nothing wrong with putting up some of the best numbers through 100 games ever.

Newton won an MVP and made a Super Bowl within his first 100 games but Allen has finished top five in MVP voting three times and made a conference title game.