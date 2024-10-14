Overrated. Turnover machine. One-man band. Josh Allen has been called a lot of things lately but the numbers show he's undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and is off to one of the most prolific starts in league history as he is set to play in his 100th career game tonight vs. the Jets.
He's seventh in EPA per play since entering the league (and third since 2020) among quarterbacks with at least 2,000 dropbacks. He's second in quarterback wins (66) and tied for third-most in playoff wins (5) since he was drafted in 2018. He's finished top five in MVP voting in three of the last four years.
His dual-threat ability has fueled some of the best video game numbers the league has ever seen. He has 231 career total touchdowns (passing, rushing and receiving), the second-most through 100 career games in NFL history. Fittingly, he's behind only Patrick Mahomes. From 2020-23 he posted the most touchdowns (174) in a four-year span in NFL history. I don't care what the era is, if you're on the same list as Mahomes, Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre you're doing something right.
Most total TD in first 100 career games in NFL history
Patrick Mahomes
237
Josh Allen
231
Dan Marino
221
Aaron Rodgers
221
Brett Favre
197
He has the third-most total yards (passing, rushing and receiving) through 100 career games trailing only Mahomes and Matthew Stafford.
Most total yards in first 100 career games in NFL history
Patrick Mahomes
31,333
Matthew Stafford
28,657
Josh Allen
27,431
27,287
27,269
He's been a wrecking ball as a runner. Only Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick, Randall Cunningham and Cam Newton have more rush yards among quarterbacks through 100 career games. Monday is Allen's 100th game, so he will pass Newton on this list.
Most rush yards by QB in first 100 career games in NFL history
Lamar Jackson
5,661
Michael Vick
4,752
Randall Cunningham
4,096
Cam Newton
3,777
Josh Allen
3,771
Allen also has the most touchdown runs by a QB through 100 career games.
Most rush TD by QB in first 100 career games in NFL history
Josh Allen
55
Cam Newton
51
43
Jack Kemp
38
Daunte Culpepper
34
He is tied with Cam Newton for the most games with a pass touchdown and rush touchdown through 100 career games (37).
In fact, if there was a quarterback Allen's career compares most closely to through 100 career games it's Newton. Both have nearly identical totals for yards and turnovers through 100 career games.
First 100 career games: Newton vs. Allen
Cam Newton
Josh Allen
Total yards
27,269
27,431
Total TD
196
231
Turnovers
106
104
Another comparison that comes to mind is Brett Favre. Both share the same gunslinger mentality. Allen had the most total touchdowns and turnovers in the NFL from 2020-23. He was the first quarterback since Favre (1996-99) to record the most in both categories in a four-season span.
For those suggesting Allen is overrated and all these stats are empty calories, also consider with a win on Monday he would jump into the top 10 in quarterbacks victories through 100 career starts.
He may not be on a trajectory to be among the top-10 quarterbacks of all time (not yet at least) but there's nothing wrong with putting up some of the best numbers through 100 games ever.
Newton won an MVP and made a Super Bowl within his first 100 games but Allen has finished top five in MVP voting three times and made a conference title game.