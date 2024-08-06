We have a designated leader in the Denver Broncos' quarterback competition, and it's not first-round draft pick Bo Nix, according to the team's first unofficial depth chart. Released Tuesday, the pecking order lists veteran Jarrett Stidham as the starter, with Nix at No. 3 behind ex-New York Jets starter Zach Wilson.

A few caveats: Unofficial depth charts are fluid. Many teams explicitly claim they are assembled by media relations departments rather than team executives, further downplaying the permanence of players' listed roles. Second, as The Denver Post noted Tuesday, not a single Broncos rookie is listed as a starter on the first depth chart, which could simply be a staff directive meant to "reward" proven veterans in training camp.

That said, Nix's placement is worth monitoring as the 2024 season draws near. Coach Sean Payton has been especially praiseworthy of the rookie since his arrival, arguing the Oregon product is more pro-ready than most first-year prospects. Wilson, on the other hand, didn't get Payton's overt endorsement when the coach was asked recently whether the former first-rounder would get additional first-team reps at camp.

Most reports out of camp have indicated the race for the Broncos' Week 1 job is between Nix and Stidham. The latter, who originally signed a two-year contract with the club last offseason, started two games in relief of Russell Wilson in 2023. He went 1-1 in those contests, throwing two touchdowns to one interception. A fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2019, Stidham also started two games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, replacing a demoted Derek Carr.