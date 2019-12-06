Broncos vs. Texans odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 14 predictions from advanced computer model

The Denver Broncos will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston is 8-4 overall and 5-1 at home, while Denver is 4-8 overall and 1-5 on the road. Houston is just 2-4 against the spread in its last six games but is averaging 372.8 yards per game on offense, the ninth-best mark in the NFL. Denver, meanwhile, stumbles into Sunday's contest having lost six of its last seven games on the road. Houston is favored by nine-points in the latest Texans vs. Broncos odds, while the Over-Under is set at 42.5. Before entering any Broncos vs. Texans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 14 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 32-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 94-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Texans vs. Broncos 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Houston is coming off an extremely impressive 28-22 victory over Tom Brady and the Patriots. Texans QB Deshaun Watson put on a strong performance against New England as he passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 25 attempts. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 140.70.

Denver, meanwhile, narrowly escaped with a win as the Broncos earned a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie quarterback Drew Lock picked up a victory in his first career NFL start. He completed 18-of-28 pass attempts for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was Lock's favorite target against the Chargers and he finished with four receptions for 74 yards and two scores.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Texans come into Sunday's contest boasting the fourth most passing touchdowns in the league at 24. On the other end of the spectrum, Denver is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 11 on the season.

So who wins Texans vs. Broncos? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Texans spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.