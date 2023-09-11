The Cleveland Browns are now down one of their most important offensive linemen for the remainder of the year. Following an MRI, it has been revealed that right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL and will be sidelined for the entire season, according to NFL Media and confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Conklin suffered the injury in the second quarter of their season-opening 24-3 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. He carted off the field and was quickly ruled out.

Following the win, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski foreshadowed what ultimately proved to be a season-ending injury, telling reporters that it didn't look good for his right tackle.

"Obviously you hope, but that doesn't look good," Stefanski said postgame, via Cleveland.com. "I feel absolutely awful for Jack. The person he is, the player that he is and what he means to this team. You just absolutely hate to see those things. Guys that are such a big part of what we are. So he's hurting, I'm hurting, his teammates are hurting for him. But we'll hold out hope there."

Conklin was hit in the left leg by a defender, and it buckled in an awkward fashion. He remained on the turf for several minutes before being carted off the field. Rookie Dawand Jones replaced him on the right side.

In December, Conklin agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension that included $31 million fully guaranteed. Conklin was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. At the conclusion of his rookie deal, he signed with the Browns in 2020. Conklin is a two-time First Team All-Pro (one with the Titans and one with the Browns), and has started in all 94 NFL games he has played in.