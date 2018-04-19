Browns have reportedly considered drafting two quarterbacks with high-round picks

The Browns passed on Carson Wentz in 2016 and Deshaun Watson in 2017, and as a consequence, have exactly one win in the last two seasons. But with the 2018 NFL Draft just days away, and Cleveland in possession of the No. 1 and No. 4 picks, the expectation is that the team will finally take a quarterback in the first round.

Turns out, the Browns could double their chances of landing a franchise passer; according to TheRinger.com's Kevin Clark, Cleveland, which also has three second-round picks, has given serious consideration to taking two quarterbacks high in the draft.

While it may seem extreme, the benefits of taking two top quarterback prospects are actually pretty clear: In a city where the hit rate at that position has been zero percent, you essentially double your chances at acquiring a successful player at the most important position in sports. The people I spoke with, however, were quick to outline the downsides -- not enough practice reps to develop two quarterbacks and the inability to trade a rookie midseason because of a clause in the CBA. One person I spoke with mentioned how many unintended consequences you'd face if you upended the draft in such a way (specifically in the far-fetched scenario in which they took two passers in the top four), but that he'd still thought about it plenty.

There is precedent for this; back in 1989, then-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson drafted Troy Aikman and Steve Walsh in the first round. Aikman went on to become a Hall of Famer and Walsh was later traded for a first-, second- and third-rounder.

That '89 Dallas team went 1-15 (the Browns were 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017) but rebounded to 7-9 in 1990 and then made six straight playoff appearance, including three Super Bowl titles. That was a different era, before the salary cap made roster management much more difficult.

But in 2012, the Redskins had a similar strategy; they traded up to the No. 2 pick to draft Robert Griffin III as the unquestioned face of the franchise. But three rounds later, then-coach Mike Shanahan also drafted Kirk Cousins, who would serve as RG3's backup. That lasted two seasons; Griffin was benched in 2014, didn't sniff the field in 2015, had a forgettable stint in Cleveland in 2016 and sat out the 2017 season. The Ravens just signed him to a one-year deal to serve as Joe Flacco's backup. Cousins, meanwhile, signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings in March.

No, the Redskins didn't use two high-round picks on quarterbacks in 2012, but they did draft two, presumably as insurance, and that fourth-round investment was arguably one of the best decisions Shanahan made during his turbulent time in Washington.

And for the Browns, a team that hasn't had a legitimate franchise quarterback since returning to Cleveland in 1999, drafting two (or three) quarterbacks isn't the craziest idea ever considered. It's unlikely -- the team has already announced Tyrod Taylor will be the starter in 2018 and he'll be joined by whomever they target with the top pick -- but after watching the success Wentz and Watson had in Philly and Houston, it would be completely understandable if new general manager John Dorsey went with the "you can't have enough good options on the roster" approach to finding a long-term answer.