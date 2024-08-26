Nick Chubb hasn't taken an NFL field since Week 2 of the 2023 season. And the Cleveland Browns star won't take the field until at least Week 5 of this season, according to ESPN, with the running back set to open 2024 on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list while continuing knee rehabilitation.

The 28-year-old Chubb suffered a torn MCL and partially torn ACL last September, when his knee bent backward in a gruesome injury suffered against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed the remainder of 2023 and has yet to practice this offseason, opening training camp on PUP. By remaining on the list to start the year, Chubb will be required to miss at least four games.

The earliest he'll be eligible to return will be Oct. 6, when the Browns visit the Washington Commanders. It's possible, however, that Chubb could sit out additional games, as players designated to return from PUP have a several-week window to begin practicing before game-day activation.

When healthy, the four-time Pro Bowler has been one of the NFL's most productive ball-carriers, topping 1,000 yards rushing in four straight seasons from 2019-2022. Chubb ran for a career-best 1,525 yards in his last full season, also rushing for a personal-high 12 touchdowns in the 2022 campaign.

In his absence, the Browns figure to lean on third-year reserve Jerome Ford, who accounted for more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage while manning a starting role in 2023. Cleveland also has former New England Patriots prospect Pierre Strong Jr. and veteran journeyman D'Onta Foreman at running back.