The Chicago Bears are without a doubt one of the most interesting teams to watch in 2025. General manager Ryan Poles added three new starters along the offensive line in Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson, drafted a couple of intriguing weapons in wide receiver Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland, and hired the most coveted available offensive mind in the league, Ben Johnson, to help develop former No. 1 overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams.

While the Bears won just five games in 2024, Williams showed some flashes of why he was the top prospect in his draft class. The USC product became one of just four rookies to ever account for 4,000 yards of total offense and throw fewer than 10 interceptions in a season, and was the first Bears quarterback to start every game in a season since Jay Cutler in 2009. Still, the expectation in Chicago is to win more than just five games.

On Tuesday, Williams shared with reporters a two specific goals he's looking to accomplish this upcoming season.

"Obviously I have self goals, and that's being the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history," Williams said, via Fox 32 Sports. "That's a goal of mine, 70% completion helps the team, keeps us on the field, puts us in better positions, and then other than that just trying to go down and score the most points that we can with each drive that we have."

The Bears famously have never had a 4,000-yard passer, and Williams wants to become the first. He also wants to complete 70% of his passes while doing so. In his first NFL season, Williams completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Just six quarterbacks passed for 4,000 yards in 2024, and just four threw for 4,000 yards while completing 70% of their passes: Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow and Geno Smith.

Protecting Williams is paramount when it comes to reaching his personal goal, which is why Chicago invested heavily along the offensive front this offseason. Williams was sacked an NFL-high 68 times in 2024, which was also tied for the third-most sacks taken all time. Some of those sacks were Williams' own making, but it was clear he struggled to find comfortability in Shane Waldron's scheme.

Running the ball to set up play action will also be important. Williams found success off play action in his first NFL season, and the stats prove it.

Caleb Williams With play action Without play action Yards per dropback 6.8 4.8 Explosive pass percentage 23% 9%

As is mentioned above, Goff was one of the few quarterbacks to throw for 4,000 yards and complete 70% of his passes last season, and he did so under the guidance of Johnson. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator oversaw a unit that put up a league-high 33.2 points per game, while averaging 409.5 yards of total offense per game. Now, he will look to turn Williams into one of the league's premier quarterbacks.