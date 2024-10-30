The Minnesota Vikings worked quickly to find their Christian Darrisaw replacement after the left tackle went down with a season-ending knee injury in the Week 8 loss the Los Angeles Rams. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Vikings are trading for Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

The Vikings receive Robinson and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2026, while the Jaguars receive a conditional fifth-round pick in 2026 that can become a fourth-round pick based on playing time.

The 29-year-old Robinson is in the final year of a $54 million extension signed in 2022. He was selected by Jacksonville with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Robinson is coming off of a concussion suffered in the Jaguars' Week 7 victory against the New England Patriots. He cleared concussion protocol, but was benched for Walker Little in the Jaguars' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

PFF grades Robinson as the No. 32 tackle this season, making him the highest-rated Jaguars lineman. He has 91 career starts under his belt for the Jaguars, and even had the franchise tag placed on him twice. Now, he joins an NFC contender that has its sights set on keeping pace in the loaded NFC North.

Let's attempt to grade this trade:

Vikings: B+

The Vikings should be applauded for quickly finding a replacement for Darrisaw instead of relying on their reserves. Minnesota started the season 5-0 before losing two straight, and it's clear coach Kevin O'Connell has high expectations for this squad.

In order for this team to be as good as it possibly can be, quarterback Sam Darnold has to remain upright. Robinson isn't the same player Darrisaw is, but he's a legitimate starter at left tackle. His acquisition answers a big question the Vikings had following Thursday night's unfortunate injury.

As for the compensation, it's possible, if not likely, Robinson is long gone when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around, but this is a play for 2024.

Jaguars: B

It's no surprise that Robinson is on his way out of Jacksonville, especially after not playing this past weekend. He was in the final year of his contract, plus the Jaguars already parted ways with a defensive lineman in Roy Robertson-Harris, and is struggling at 2-6.

Jacksonville acquired a fifth- or fourth-round pick for a player on an expiring deal, and already has someone ready to step up in his place on the offensive line with Little. Not a bad deal at all.