After spending his entire career with the New Orleans Saints, defensive end Cameron Jordan will hit the open market. The eight-time Pro Bowler will not have a new deal in place with the Saints by next week, per ESPN, and for the first time in his 15-year career will hit free agency.

Jordan reportedly plans to play a 16th season and is open to joining another team.

Jordan started all 17 games last season, marking his third 17-start season in a row. Jordan is a model of durability with 242 starts in 243 career games. In 2025, he finished with 10.5 sacks, a team high and his most since 2021. He also recorded 32 total tackles.

At 36, Jordan said he does not seek a maximum pay day, but wants fair market value.

"If you get a 10-sack season, if I was 26, I'd be asking for top dollar," Jordan said. "Things I've never asked for is top dollar. All I've ever asked for is to be valued."

Jordan joined the Saints as the No. 24 overall pick in 2011. He has 763 total tackles, 132.0 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

While the Saints could continue to work towards a new deal with Jordan in free agency, contenders in search of immediate pass-rushing help will likely come calling, too. Here are five teams that could benefit from Jordan's services.

Chicago Bears

Figuring out the defensive backfield is priority No. 1, but Bears coach Ben Johnson said at the NFL combine that creating more pressure is a "point of emphasis" entering 2026. If that means looking for help on the free agency market, Jordan will likely catch their attention. Jordan spent a full decade playing for Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, so a reunion would be hard to pass up. Plus, the Bears just opened up a bunch of cap space by agreeing to trade wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Bills. They can now afford to bring Jordan aboard while also working to retain their own free agents.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are in desperate need of help on the defensive front with Trey Hendrickson set to hit free agency and will all but certainly leave for a massive payday. There is no one-for-one replacement for a star edge rusher of that caliber, but Jordan is the kind of reliable force who can guarantee production while saving Cincinnati a bit of money. Assuming Jordan commands a modest contract entering his age-37 season, the Bengals could use the leftover cap space to boost a defense that has held them back for far too long.

Dallas Cowboys

There is no doubt Jerry Jones would love to land Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson to fill the hole at edge rusher he created last offseason. But while the Cowboys' owner said he is prepared to spend more this offseason, those stars could come with a price tag too large for Dallas. Jordan can deliver a necessary production boost at a fraction of the cost, giving Jones the ability also to address other positions on a defense that allowed more points than any other team in 2025. The Cowboys will add edge rushers with four of their own set to become free agents, so why not bring in a reliable veteran who can help this unit improve right away?

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers remain in win-now mode and thus should be in the market for experienced and proven contributors. They will also undoubtedly be shopping for pass rushers after finishing last in the NFL in sacks last season. Jordan checks both boxes and could be one of those missing pieces that help San Francisco finally get over the hump before its Super Bowl window closes. Injuries depleted this defense last year, and the 49ers could have used a veteran running mate for Joey Bosa anyway. Jordan would be just that in 2026.

Los Angeles Chargers

Odafe Oweh could be out the door in free agency in what would be a disappointing hit to the Chargers' pass rush. If he leaves, Los Angeles will be in need of a replacement who can keep this defense among the NFL's most elite units. Jordan may not be a long-term solution, but he would be a stopgap option at least who would help the Chargers maintain some of the best financial flexibility in the league. His modest price would also allow this team to spend more heavily on its greatest need: offensive line.