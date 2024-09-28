The Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of a three-game homestand and look to finish 2-1 in that span as they host the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. Arizona (1-2) fell to Detroit, 20-10, while Washington (2-1) put on an aerial display on Monday Night Football, defeating Cincinnati, 38-33. The Commanders have won three of the last four meetings, including a 20-16 victory at home in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Commanders odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 49. Before making any Commanders vs. Cardinals picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Commanders vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 4 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

Cardinals vs. Commanders spread: Cardinals -3.5

Cardinals vs. Commanders over/under: 49 points

Cardinals vs. Commanders money line: Cardinals -181, Commanders +150

Cardinals vs. Commanders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Commanders can cover

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in April's 2024 NFL Draft, appears to be the real deal. He completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 39 yards and another score on 12 attempts in Monday night's victory. His two passing touchdowns were the first of his brief NFL career, but he's already scored three times on the ground.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. is headed for a heavier workload on Sunday with Austin Ekeler out with a concussion. Robinson has been effective thus far, with 206 yards rushing and 56 receiving in addition to two touchdowns. There should be a prime opportunity for the Commanders to move the ball on the ground as the Cardinals rank in the bottom half of the league allowing more than 123 yards rushing per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Commanders have given up nearly 256 yards passing per game, second most in the league behind Baltimore. Arizona should exploit Washington's thin secondary with quarterback Kyler Murray and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. In three games, Murray has thrown for 635 yards and five scores, while rushing for 161 on the ground. He has connected three times in the end zone with Harrison over the last two games and with tight end Trey McBride lout due to a concussion, Harrison should see plenty of targets again this week.

Veteran running back James Conner has been another bright spot for the Cardinals thus far, rushing for 189 yards and two touchdowns. In a must-win game to keep early season momentum, the Cardinals defense will have to slow the former Arizona State and LSU QB Daniels. See which team to pick here.

How to make Commanders vs. Cardinals picks

The model has simulated Washington vs. Arizona 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Commanders vs. Cardinals pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Washington vs. Arizona on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Cardinals spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 188-130 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.