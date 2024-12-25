It's been a long, illustrious NFL career for Travis Kelce, one that will surely end with him receiving a gold jacket five years after he retires. Kelce added yet another feather to his cap on Christmas Day, becoming the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His fourth-quarter touchdown catch on a scrambling, back-pedaling throw from Patrick Mahomes officially put him into the record books. It was his 77th career receiving touchdown, breaking a tie with another Hall of Fame tight end: Tony Gonzalez, who played 12 seasons with the Chiefs from 1997 through 2008.

The catch was Kelce's seventh of the afternoon, marking the seventh time this season he's had at least seven grabs and the third time he's added a touchdown in one of those games. The hookup was the 54th Mahomes-to-Kelce score in a regular-season game.

They've connected on 17 additional touchdown passes in the playoffs, while Kelce also caught one touchdown each from Alex Smith and Chad Henne, giving him 96 total receiving touchdowns in his career. Add in his two rushing touchdowns and a fumble-recovery score earlier in his career, and Kelce is one away from 100 total touchdowns, a threshold he'll almost surely cross soon enough.