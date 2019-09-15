Chiefs vs. Raiders score, highlights, live updates, analysis: Patrick Mahomes has epic second quarter
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis from a key AFC West clash on Sunday
OAKLAND -- After falling into an immediate 10-0 hole against the Raiders, the Chiefs finally woke up and demonstrated why they're the reigning AFC West champs. Their offense remains nearly unstoppable.
In the second quarter alone, the Chiefs exploded for four touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes went 6 of 9 for only 35 yards in the first quarter but by halftime, Mahomes had improved his numbers substantially, entering the locker room with 313 yards and four touchdowns as the Chiefs exercised control over the game.
From Oakland, we'll be bringing you live updates and analysis throughout the second half with our live blog, which you can find below.
It's only Week 2, but the Chiefs-Raiders matchup on Sunday afternoon represents an early clash for first place in the AFC West.
After a surprising, but thorough win over the Broncos on Monday night, the Raiders have an early opportunity to flip the division on its head with another upset, this time over a Chiefs team that showed no signs of regression in a win over the Jaguars on Sunday. While the Chiefs are favored by a touchdown, it's worth remembering that the Raiders hung in there the last time they met in Oakland, losing by a touchdown.
This has the makings of a shootout. The Chiefs offense, with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes leading the way, remains unstoppable after their 40-point outburst against a good Jaguars defense. Meanwhile, the Raiders' offense appears to be improved after Derek Carr submitted one of the best performances of his career (9.96 yards per attempt -- the third highest single-game mark of his career) against a good Broncos defense in Week 1.
-
