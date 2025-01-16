The last time the Kansas City Chiefs hosted a home playoff game, it ended up being one of the coldest in NFL history with a kickoff temperature of -4 degrees. Although things won't be that cold on Saturday, it is going to be frigid when the Chiefs host the Houston Texans to kick off the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

According to Accuweather, the high on Saturday is expected to be around 25 degrees. However, that temperature is expected to be down to 21 degrees by the time the game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET).

If the temperature does drop down to 22 degrees by kickoff, that would make it the third-coldest game in franchise history for Houston. In December 2008, the Texans played at Green Bay in a game what as just 3 degrees at kickoff. In 2004, they played at Chicago in a game that was 12 degrees at kickoff. Surprisingly, the Texans won both games.

That being said, C.J. Stroud has struggled in cold weather. The Texans quarterback has played in two career games where the temperature was 30 degrees or below and he went 0-2 in those games.

Here's a look at how Stroud did in each game:

NFL Divisional playoffs: Jan. 20, 2024 (27 degrees) -- Ravens 34-10 over Texans. Stroud went 19 of 33 for 175 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ravens 34-10 over Texans. Stroud went 19 of 33 for 175 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Week 16: Dec. 21, 2024 (30 degrees) -- Chiefs 27-19 over Texans. In this game, Stroud went 23 of 39 with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

As for the Chiefs, they probably won't be fazed by the cold weather. Last season, they beat the Dolphins 26-7 in what was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes is also 9-1 in his past 10 starts where the temperature was 30 degrees or below.

Although Mahomes might not be bothered by the weather, it could be a rough day for the kickers. Right now, it's estimated that there could be wind gusts up to 25 mph during the game, which create issues for both Harrison Butker and Ka'imi Fairbairn. The Texans kicker could have even more trouble since he's used to kicking indoors. Fairbairn, who hit 36 of 42 field goal attempts this year, only missed four field goals from 55 yards and in during the 2024 season. However, three of those four kicks came outdoors.