The New England Patriots came up short against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, but there are reasons to be optimistic about this team moving forward. Quarterback Drake Maye was an MVP finalist in his second season, running back TreVeyon Henderson was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Patriots' spending spree last offseason paid immediate dividends. There are new matters to attend to this offseason, and one objective to consider is an extension for star cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

If New England had found a way to win the Super Bowl, Gonzalez could have had a claim to MVP, at least on the defensive side of the ball. He recorded four tackles and a game-high three passes defensed, and stopped big plays from happening on the big stage, again proving he's one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

The Patriots technically have Gonzalez under control for two more years on his rookie contract, including the fifth-year option in 2027, but he is now officially eligible for an extension. Does Gonzalez want to remain in New England long-term? He recently told reporters "no doubt."

"This is where I got drafted, and I don't want to be anywhere else." Gonzalez said, per the Boston Herald.

How much would it cost to re-sign Gonzalez to a new deal? Spotrac predicts he's in line to sign a $80,950,992 contract that carries an AAV of $27 million per year. That hypothetical contract would make Gonzalez the No. 3 highest-paid cornerback in terms of AAV.

The cornerback market exploded just last offseason. Carolina Panthers corner Jaycee Horn signed a four-year, $100 million deal, followed by Derek Stingley Jr., who signed a three-year $90 million deal with the Houston Texans. Then Sauce Gardner, formerly of the New York Jets, set a record with his four-year, $120.4 million extension that averages $30.1 million per year.

The Panthers were able to save a bit of money by reaching a deal with Horn before the Texans and Jets could get their defensive backs to put pen to paper. If you're lucky enough to find a top-tier talent, it's typically smart to extend them right away. For example, if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Patriots to the punch this offseason and sign corner Trent McDuffie to a lucrative contract, or the Seahawks decide to throw the bag at Devon Witherspoon following his impressive Super Bowl performance, New England could end up paying a higher price to keep Gonzalez. The Patriots are projected to have $42.7 million in cap space this offseason, which ranks No. 11 in the NFL.

The Patriots selected Gonzalez out of Oregon with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He earned his first Pro Bowl bid this past season after recording a career-high 69 tackles and 10 passes defensed in 14 games played, and was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2024 after recording a career-high 11 passes defensed and two interceptions. Gonzalez's career started off roughly, as he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in just his fourth NFL game. But he's bounced back to be all that this franchise hoped for, and is set to cash in in the near future.